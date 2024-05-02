 Rein in separatist elements : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Rein in separatist elements



Apropos of the editorial ‘Canadian laxity’; the raising of separatist slogans at the Toronto event attended by PM Justin Trudeau is not just a diplomatic debacle; it is a threat to the India-Canada ties. New Delhi’s concerns and its strong protest against the pro-Khalistan event are warranted, especially because the strained bilateral ties have been exacerbated by Trudeau’s reckless remarks regarding alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen. Trudeau’s rhetoric about defending freedom rings hollow as he allows divisive sentiments to flourish on his watch. It is time for Canada to prioritise diplomacy over pandering to separatist elements.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Diplomatic chill in India-Canada ties

Refer to ‘Canadian laxity’; it was shocking to learn that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at a public event attended by prominent Canadian leaders, including PM Justin Trudeau, in Toronto on Sunday. This comes amid a diplomatic chill between New Delhi and Ottawa. The India-Canada ties have been worsening since Trudeau brought up allegations about the involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil. Even though New Delhi has asked Ottawa to share evidence supporting the claim, the latter has yet to produce anything. The Canadian government must not align itself with pro-Khalistan groups if it wishes to restore cordial relations with India.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

FSSAI’s credibility hit

Apropos of ‘Food safety concerns’; adulteration is not unheard of in India. Companies like Dabur, Zandu, Baidyanath, Nestle and Patanjali have all come under the scanner due to allegations of adulteration or for reportedly failing the quality test. The recent ban imposed by Singapore and Hong Kong on spice companies suspected of supplying contaminated condiments and masalas is yet another cause for embarrassment. All these also hit the credibility of the FSSAI and call into question its functioning.

Bal Govind, Noida

Address vaccine injuries

Refer to the news report ‘Covishield can have rare side effect: Firm’; the belated admission by British firm AstraZeneca that its vaccine for Covid-19 can cause TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases has come as a bolt from the blue for those who had received the vaccine after placing their trust in the system. They got the jab without knowing about possible adverse events and suffered vaccine-related complications. The revelation calls for greater medical scrutiny. Medical journals and institutes should publish more studies on the matter, and experts should share their views on it. Besides, the Ministry of Health and the ICMR should publicly address these concerns.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Need for informed consent

The admission by AstraZeneca regarding a serious side effect of its Covid-19 vaccine is deeply concerning. It underscores the importance of transparency in a vaccine rollout. While doctors reassure us about the rarity of the risk, the revelation demands further scrutiny. As we navigate through the complexities of vaccination drives, transparency must remain paramount. Every individual deserves the chance to give an informed consent while making decisions about his or her health. Vigilance, coupled with swift action, is imperative to ensuring public trust in vaccination efforts. Let this serve as a reminder of the need for rigorous monitoring and accountability in every vaccination drive. 

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Ban Covishield vaccine

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has admitted in court that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, can cause blood clotting and low platelet count. The company faces a class action lawsuit in the UK over claims that the vaccine has caused deaths and severe injuries to recipients. More than 175 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in India. In view of the admission by the firm and the safety concerns that arose during the immunisation drive in India, the use of Covishield and other Covid vaccines should be stopped.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur (Karnataka)

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

9
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son SAD(A) pick from Jalandhar

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Garhi back in Akali fold