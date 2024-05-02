Rein in separatist elements

Apropos of the editorial ‘Canadian laxity’; the raising of separatist slogans at the Toronto event attended by PM Justin Trudeau is not just a diplomatic debacle; it is a threat to the India-Canada ties. New Delhi’s concerns and its strong protest against the pro-Khalistan event are warranted, especially because the strained bilateral ties have been exacerbated by Trudeau’s reckless remarks regarding alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen. Trudeau’s rhetoric about defending freedom rings hollow as he allows divisive sentiments to flourish on his watch. It is time for Canada to prioritise diplomacy over pandering to separatist elements.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Diplomatic chill in India-Canada ties

Refer to ‘Canadian laxity’; it was shocking to learn that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at a public event attended by prominent Canadian leaders, including PM Justin Trudeau, in Toronto on Sunday. This comes amid a diplomatic chill between New Delhi and Ottawa. The India-Canada ties have been worsening since Trudeau brought up allegations about the involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil. Even though New Delhi has asked Ottawa to share evidence supporting the claim, the latter has yet to produce anything. The Canadian government must not align itself with pro-Khalistan groups if it wishes to restore cordial relations with India.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

FSSAI’s credibility hit

Apropos of ‘Food safety concerns’; adulteration is not unheard of in India. Companies like Dabur, Zandu, Baidyanath, Nestle and Patanjali have all come under the scanner due to allegations of adulteration or for reportedly failing the quality test. The recent ban imposed by Singapore and Hong Kong on spice companies suspected of supplying contaminated condiments and masalas is yet another cause for embarrassment. All these also hit the credibility of the FSSAI and call into question its functioning.

Bal Govind, Noida

Address vaccine injuries

Refer to the news report ‘Covishield can have rare side effect: Firm’; the belated admission by British firm AstraZeneca that its vaccine for Covid-19 can cause TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases has come as a bolt from the blue for those who had received the vaccine after placing their trust in the system. They got the jab without knowing about possible adverse events and suffered vaccine-related complications. The revelation calls for greater medical scrutiny. Medical journals and institutes should publish more studies on the matter, and experts should share their views on it. Besides, the Ministry of Health and the ICMR should publicly address these concerns.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Need for informed consent

The admission by AstraZeneca regarding a serious side effect of its Covid-19 vaccine is deeply concerning. It underscores the importance of transparency in a vaccine rollout. While doctors reassure us about the rarity of the risk, the revelation demands further scrutiny. As we navigate through the complexities of vaccination drives, transparency must remain paramount. Every individual deserves the chance to give an informed consent while making decisions about his or her health. Vigilance, coupled with swift action, is imperative to ensuring public trust in vaccination efforts. Let this serve as a reminder of the need for rigorous monitoring and accountability in every vaccination drive.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Ban Covishield vaccine

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has admitted in court that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, can cause blood clotting and low platelet count. The company faces a class action lawsuit in the UK over claims that the vaccine has caused deaths and severe injuries to recipients. More than 175 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in India. In view of the admission by the firm and the safety concerns that arose during the immunisation drive in India, the use of Covishield and other Covid vaccines should be stopped.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur (Karnataka)

