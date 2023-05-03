 Rein in terror groups : The Tribune India

Rein in terror groups



Refer to ‘Apps blocked’; it is a good step to rein in terror groups on the technological front. No effort should be spared to check the menace of terrorism. Surveillance of all strategic land and sea routes along with those in our skies is imperative. Every nation, not just the G20 members, must be asked to firmly deal with individuals or groups involved in anti-India activities on its soil. Politicians spreading hatred, enmity and mistrust between communities for vote-bank politics have to be reined in. Abject poverty and ever-increasing financial disparity, which easily make our desperate youth vulnerable to the lure of anti-national elements, must be addressed.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Waste-related calamity

Apropos of ‘Giaspura tragedy’; it is the latest in a long list of industrial waste-related calamities in our country. The incident reminds us of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. One thing, however, is clear that the leak was precipitated by a chemical reaction in an open sewer. Untreated effluents, illegally discharged into the sewer network, claimed so many lives. Many industrial units across India indulge in such violations. Urban local bodies, which should be resolving this issue, themselves violate solid waste management rules and even National Green Tribunal orders. Not just the urban bodies, the NGT, too, needs to step up its act. Culpability for the gas leak must be fixed.

SK Singh, by mail

Manage waste properly

It is shocking that 11 persons lost their lives due to the inhalation of a poisonous gas in Ludhiana. This indicates that no lessons have been learnt from the Bhopal gas tragedy. It is a gross negligence on the part of those responsible for ensuring the workers’ safety. It calls for taking proactive steps, enforcing technical, scientific and allied measures, so that workers’ safety could be ensured. Open manholes, which, too, emit toxic gases, should not exist anywhere. Besides, industrial waste and chemicals need to be managed scientifically to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate tragedies.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Will cut case pendency

Refer to ‘SC can dissolve marriage over its irretrievable breakdown’; according to the Hindu Marriage Act, divorce can be sought on the grounds of cruelty, adultery, impotence, desertion etc. A five-Judge Bench delivered a significant judgment, diluting some mandatory provisions of the extant Act. The Bench also pronounced that the mandatory ‘cooling-off’ period of six months could also be dispensed with if the court was convinced that the marriage was irretrievably broken down. This amendment will help reduce the pendency of cases by facilitating their disposal expeditiously. The SC verdict is a progressive step in the right direction.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Don’t promote divorce

It may seem strange, but it is true that in the Hindi lexicon, there isn’t any word for dissolving a marriage. In the Hindu community, marriages are not solemnised to be terminated. Moreover, marriages in India involve not only the bride and the groom, but also their families. Customs prevalent in a marriage ceremony bear testimony to this fact. Unfortunately, the tradition of divorce, which emerged in western countries, is spreading its tentacles in India. A divorce may satiate the ego of a man or a woman, but it makes children suffer the most. For a child’s development, he or she needs the love of both parents. The need of the hour is not to promote this atrocious trend or make divorce hassle-free, but strengthen the nuptial knot.

Anup Kumar Gakkhar, Haridwar

Curbing hate speech

As the D-day is nearing, campaigning in Karnataka has hit an all-time low. Parties have upped the ante in making derogatory, below-the-belt remarks against each other. Venomous speeches and personal attacks have become the hallmark of present-day politicians. The ECI, the judiciary and the civil society must come together on one platform to find ways to call out such politicians in order to make the election process peaceful, devoid of hatred and animosity.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Afternoon siesta

Refer to ‘The tempting prospect of a siesta’; the write-up has revived memories of Panjab University’s summer timings. As this university inherited the legacy of the British, summer timings, as were followed at Punjab University, Lahore, continued for decades in the offices of Panjab University, Chandigarh. The timings, 7.30 am to 1.30 pm, were most convenient for the officials; they reached office during the pleasant morning hours and were back home before the weather became scorchingly hot. The charm of an afternoon siesta was irresistible.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

