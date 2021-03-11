Religious fault lines

THE bulldozing of houses and shops of those allegedly involved in rioting is undemocratic and unjustified (‘Dialogue, not demolition’, Nous Indica). The ruling party is often accused of blindly pursuing politics of hate and intolerance for electoral mileage, but the religious fault lines and social divisions created by this polarisation do not augur well for the country. The leadership should promote long-term national interests in preference to its short-term political prospects and rein in theocratic inclinations. All religious rituals and practices that breed mutual suspicion and mistrust, and disturb communal harmony should be overcome through debates and discussions. Various religious sects, political parties and civil society organisations should ensure that religious festivals are celebrated with traditional fervour and piety.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Talk it over

Refer to the article ‘Dialogue, not demolition’ (Nous Indica); India has recently been in a state of communal fever. It is time to come together and debate sensitive issues in a civil manner rather than resorting to street violence and demolition. The hate and vandalism need to be condemned by all communities. Public display of devotion and religious conversion warrants a debate. Like John F Kennedy stated, ‘Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.’

GURPREET SINGH, by mail

Unseen heroes

Even after 75 years of Independence, it pains to hear of deaths related to the brazen practice of manual scavenging. The stigma surrounding safai karamcharis is discriminatory and unjustifiable. It is disheartening to see that even with so much technological advancement, the road to complete mechanisation of sewer cleaning remains subdued. All Indian citizens must join hands in the name of humanity and raise their voice to support a dignified life for all. The unseen heroes of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan deserve much better.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

Safety first

Apropos of ‘Death in the sewer’, The Tribune is always prompt in raising the issue of the deaths of sewer workers, but it seems that officials of the sewerage department, the DC and MC are not sensitive to the issue. They should have empathy and must contribute within the ambit of their duties toward the safety of workers in their jurisdiction.

Raghbir Singh, Mohali

Sewer death

The death toll of workers due to choking while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, being reported for decades, goes against government claims and the clamour of skilling, re-skilling and upskilling of the workforce and increased use of technology in hazardous jobs replacing humans. Accountability has to be fixed for violation of the SOP. Such deaths are indefensible because of the nature of the task and its visible hazardousness that requires precautionary measures in place, besides the use of technology. Laxity of any type on this account reflects callousness for a job that impacts the health and hygiene of society at a very fundamental level. A vigorous drive for upskilling and reorientation needs to be initiated at the level of safai karamcharis to enhance the outcomes of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Rewarding encroachers

The AAP seeking alternative housing for Chandigarh’s Colony No. 4 residents before demolition means rewarding encroachers and usurpers of public land and resources, instead of penalising them. Giving further freebies to the encroachers will lead to a vicious circle of poverty and misappropriation.

MPS CHADHA, Mohali

Remembering home

Reference to the middle ‘Home is where the heart is’; after the retirement of my father from Hyderabad in 1964, the entire family shifted to Chandigarh to live with my elder brother, a senior faculty member at Panjab University. His house had sprawling lawns, and he was fond of gardening and tending to plants, vegetables and trees. I remember the time when our father had passed away and we were to perform bhog there. As there were many guests, most of us slept on the floor. In the night there was commotion among the women when my wife said something had crawled over her. On switching on the lights, I saw a snake moving out through a hole in the wooden frame of the window. Perhaps it too had come to pay last respects to the departed soul.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

