Religious fault lines

Religious fault lines

THE bulldozing of houses and shops of those allegedly involved in rioting is undemocratic and unjustified (‘Dialogue, not demolition’, Nous Indica). The ruling party is often accused of blindly pursuing politics of hate and intolerance for electoral mileage, but the religious fault lines and social divisions created by this polarisation do not augur well for the country. The leadership should promote long-term national interests in preference to its short-term political prospects and rein in theocratic inclinations. All religious rituals and practices that breed mutual suspicion and mistrust, and disturb communal harmony should be overcome through debates and discussions. Various religious sects, political parties and civil society organisations should ensure that religious festivals are celebrated with traditional fervour and piety.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Talk it over

Refer to the article ‘Dialogue, not demolition’ (Nous Indica); India has recently been in a state of communal fever. It is time to come together and debate sensitive issues in a civil manner rather than resorting to street violence and demolition. The hate and vandalism need to be condemned by all communities. Public display of devotion and religious conversion warrants a debate. Like John F Kennedy stated, ‘Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.’

GURPREET SINGH, by mail

Unseen heroes

Even after 75 years of Independence, it pains to hear of deaths related to the brazen practice of manual scavenging. The stigma surrounding safai karamcharis is discriminatory and unjustifiable. It is disheartening to see that even with so much technological advancement, the road to complete mechanisation of sewer cleaning remains subdued. All Indian citizens must join hands in the name of humanity and raise their voice to support a dignified life for all. The unseen heroes of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan deserve much better.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

Safety first

Apropos of ‘Death in the sewer’, The Tribune is always prompt in raising the issue of the deaths of sewer workers, but it seems that officials of the sewerage department, the DC and MC are not sensitive to the issue. They should have empathy and must contribute within the ambit of their duties toward the safety of workers in their jurisdiction.

Raghbir Singh, Mohali

Sewer death

The death toll of workers due to choking while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, being reported for decades, goes against government claims and the clamour of skilling, re-skilling and upskilling of the workforce and increased use of technology in hazardous jobs replacing humans. Accountability has to be fixed for violation of the SOP. Such deaths are indefensible because of the nature of the task and its visible hazardousness that requires precautionary measures in place, besides the use of technology. Laxity of any type on this account reflects callousness for a job that impacts the health and hygiene of society at a very fundamental level. A vigorous drive for upskilling and reorientation needs to be initiated at the level of safai karamcharis to enhance the outcomes of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Rewarding encroachers

The AAP seeking alternative housing for Chandigarh’s Colony No. 4 residents before demolition means rewarding encroachers and usurpers of public land and resources, instead of penalising them. Giving further freebies to the encroachers will lead to a vicious circle of poverty and misappropriation.

MPS CHADHA, Mohali

Remembering home

Reference to the middle ‘Home is where the heart is’; after the retirement of my father from Hyderabad in 1964, the entire family shifted to Chandigarh to live with my elder brother, a senior faculty member at Panjab University. His house had sprawling lawns, and he was fond of gardening and tending to plants, vegetables and trees. I remember the time when our father had passed away and we were to perform bhog there. As there were many guests, most of us slept on the floor. In the night there was commotion among the women when my wife said something had crawled over her. On switching on the lights, I saw a snake moving out through a hole in the wooden frame of the window. Perhaps it too had come to pay last respects to the departed soul.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema