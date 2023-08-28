Resist political interference

Apropos of ‘Tier-two people, first-rate engineers’ (Nous Indica); talent needs opportunity to evolve and express itself. It is imperative that students and researchers in tier-two institutions are exposed to latest tools and opportunities available in elite institutions. The onus is on those heading eminent organisations, such as ISRO, to resist political and bureaucratic interference and motivate the budding Homi Bhabhas and Vikram Sarabhais. Talented professionals from fields such as engineering and medicine often opt for careers in civil services instead of continuing in their specialised domains. This phenomenon can have serious implications for sectors that require highly skilled individuals.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Talent knows no boundaries

Refer to ‘Tier-two people, first-rate engineers’ (Nous Indica); the success of Chandrayaan-3 demonstrates that talent and innovation can come from anywhere. It’s a testament to the fact that people from tier-two towns can excel and make significant contributions when provided with the right opportunities, resources and encouragement. While optimism is important, it’s also crucial to address the challenges that might hinder the growth and development of talent in these areas. Some individuals associate government institutions with inefficiency and red tape. However, the ISRO team achieved remarkable success in space exploration despite budgetary constraints.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Exemplary state

Nous Indica (August 26) was extremely readable and enlightening. I have been to Kerala twice to pay a visit to the Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, and Amritapuri Ashram, Kayamkulam. My impression is that the people of the state have a God-given gift to do well in education and healthcare. Kerala was the first state to meet the health parameters set by the WHO under its ‘Health for All by 2000’ programme. Kerala can become a state conforming to international standards if it makes rapid strides under the Total Sanitation Campaign.

RN Malik, Gurugram

No clarity in talks

Refer to ‘Modi-Xi meeting’; as expected, the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit did not achieve the desired result. While India has been sticking to peace along the border areas, China has been arguing that the border issue should not impact overall relations. If the situation resolves satisfactorily in disengagement and de-escalation despite the variations in the perspective of the two leaders, the Xi-Modi meeting at the Johannesburg summit will be remembered for a long time to come.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Bar politicians from sports bodies

Refer to ‘WFI knocked out’; the involvement of politicians in sports federations in India has always shamed the country and sportspersons. Individuals with little or no sports knowledge become chiefs of federations through muscle and money power. Politicians use their positions to benefit themselves or their associates rather than focusing on the welfare of athletes and the overall development of sports. Political interference and power struggles can impede the autonomy of sports organisations, leading to ineffective governance. India’s prestige has been hijacked by politically powerful individuals. The government must bar politicians from becoming sports body chiefs to save sports.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Governor-CM feud

Apropos of ‘May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann’; the bitter feud between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann is intensifying, much to the dismay of the bureaucracy and the public. A neutral perspective would advocate for an amicable resolution. But if the situation escalates, it could potentially lead to the recommendation of the President’s rule. To resolve the crisis, the CM and the Governor should sit together and find common ground.

VK Syal, Sangrur

