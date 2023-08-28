 Resist political interference : The Tribune India

Resist political interference



Apropos of ‘Tier-two people, first-rate engineers’ (Nous Indica); talent needs opportunity to evolve and express itself. It is imperative that students and researchers in tier-two institutions are exposed to latest tools and opportunities available in elite institutions. The onus is on those heading eminent organisations, such as ISRO, to resist political and bureaucratic interference and motivate the budding Homi Bhabhas and Vikram Sarabhais. Talented professionals from fields such as engineering and medicine often opt for careers in civil services instead of continuing in their specialised domains. This phenomenon can have serious implications for sectors that require highly skilled individuals.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Talent knows no boundaries

Refer to ‘Tier-two people, first-rate engineers’ (Nous Indica); the success of Chandrayaan-3 demonstrates that talent and innovation can come from anywhere. It’s a testament to the fact that people from tier-two towns can excel and make significant contributions when provided with the right opportunities, resources and encouragement. While optimism is important, it’s also crucial to address the challenges that might hinder the growth and development of talent in these areas. Some individuals associate government institutions with inefficiency and red tape. However, the ISRO team achieved remarkable success in space exploration despite budgetary constraints.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Exemplary state

Nous Indica (August 26) was extremely readable and enlightening. I have been to Kerala twice to pay a visit to the Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, and Amritapuri Ashram, Kayamkulam. My impression is that the people of the state have a God-given gift to do well in education and healthcare. Kerala was the first state to meet the health parameters set by the WHO under its ‘Health for All by 2000’ programme. Kerala can become a state conforming to international standards if it makes rapid strides under the Total Sanitation Campaign.

RN Malik, Gurugram

No clarity in talks

Refer to ‘Modi-Xi meeting’; as expected, the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit did not achieve the desired result. While India has been sticking to peace along the border areas, China has been arguing that the border issue should not impact overall relations. If the situation resolves satisfactorily in disengagement and de-escalation despite the variations in the perspective of the two leaders, the Xi-Modi meeting at the Johannesburg summit will be remembered for a long time to come.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Bar politicians from sports bodies

Refer to ‘WFI knocked out’; the involvement of politicians in sports federations in India has always shamed the country and sportspersons. Individuals with little or no sports knowledge become chiefs of federations through muscle and money power. Politicians use their positions to benefit themselves or their associates rather than focusing on the welfare of athletes and the overall development of sports. Political interference and power struggles can impede the autonomy of sports organisations, leading to ineffective governance. India’s prestige has been hijacked by politically powerful individuals. The government must bar politicians from becoming sports body chiefs to save sports.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Governor-CM feud

Apropos of ‘May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann’; the bitter feud between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann is intensifying, much to the dismay of the bureaucracy and the public. A neutral perspective would advocate for an amicable resolution. But if the situation escalates, it could potentially lead to the recommendation of the President’s rule. To resolve the crisis, the CM and the Governor should sit together and find common ground.

VK Syal, Sangrur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

2
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

3
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

4
Musings

The train going home

5
Himachal

1,500 vehicles stuck in Kullu move to Mandi via Kainchi Mod

6
World

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

7
Diaspora

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in study

8
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

9
World

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, arrested in Texas

10
Nation

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

PM: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

50°C on surface, -10°C under it

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Shobha Yatra: Locals fear outsiders may create trouble

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

No power supply, motors not functional; 19 villages hit


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Portal launched to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

6 contractors debarred for delay in projects

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Nawanshahr district sets an example

Potholed Cool Road irks motorists in Jalandhar

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

Woman falls prey to cyber fraud

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme