Respect all religions

Refer to ‘Dog whistle for caste mobilisation’ (Nous Indica); the article aptly dwells on the genesis of the junior Stalin’s calculated denigration of Sanatan Dharma to gain prominence and political advantage on his home turf. However, this has evoked a strong response from various quarters, which may impact unity of the INDIA bloc. All religions must be respected. BSP chief Mayawati initially gained significant political mileage from her sharp remarks such as ‘Tilak, taraju aur talwar, inko maaro joote chaar’, but later had to do course correction. Politicians always use religion as a tool for garnering votes and support.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Caste politics

Apropos of ‘Dog whistle for caste mobilisation’ (Nous Indica); Dravidar Kazhagam was formed in response to the perceived mistreatment and discrimination faced by backward-caste Tamils at the hands of Brahmins. The statement against Sanatan Dharma by the DMK leader is aimed at consolidating Tamil backward-caste votes against the BJP by painting it as a Brahminical enterprise. BJP leaders and cadres spew venom against the minorities, especially Muslims, in a bid to consolidate Hindu votes. Similarly, self-styled leaders of various ethnic groups try to bolster their vote banks by spreading hatred. Politicians will continue doing this as long as there are ears to hear such dog whistles. Voters must realise that it is they, and not politicians, who become the victims of politics.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Just a get-together

Refer to ‘G20 presidency has seen India rise to the occasion’; it is difficult to agree with the sentiments of the writer; as far as event management goes, full marks to the Modi government. Unfortunately, the financial costs associated with the summit will have to be borne by taxpayers without getting anything in return. High-level meetings involving influential people have been taking place for quite some time now, but these meetings have not led to noticeable or substantial changes in practical terms. People are looking for concrete and effective actions, rather than vague or ineffective statements.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Wooing industrialists

Punjab’s AAP government has made an impressive move to strengthen its bond with the business community through the upcoming ‘Industry Townhall’. This initiative, led by AAP president Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann, signifies a proactive approach towards economic growth and development. Pledges of substantial investments raise hopes of a promising future for Punjab’s industrial landscape. This event will serve as a platform to enlighten industrialists about the state’s dedication to revitalising micro, small and medium enterprises and ensuring the successful execution of new industrial projects.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Speed up projects along LAC

Refer to ‘LAC infra build-up’; it is a matter of serious concern that India is behind China in creating border infrastructure and may take four years to match Beijing’s level. Keeping in view Chinese aggression, India must speed up the completion of projects in difficult and inhospitable terrain. All requisite initiatives may be undertaken to enhance the operational readiness of the Indian military. External security must get priority since much progress is not achieved through diplomatic and military parleys due to China’s uncooperative attitude.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Freebies vs self-reliance

Apropos of ‘It’s raining sops in run-up to Lok Sabha, Assembly polls’; it is really unfortunate that a large number of freebies are being announced both by the Congress and AAP to woo voters in Haryana. While there may be nothing wrong with the ruling and Opposition parties embarking on massive mass contact programmes, the practice of offering freebies to citizens with the aim of gaining their support for political purposes is not right. The Opposition parties should come out with an action plan to make people self-reliant.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Sanatan Dharma