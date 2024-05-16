 Restoration of statehood a must : The Tribune India

  Letters
  Restoration of statehood a must

Restoration of statehood a must



Refer to ‘Polling in Kashmir’; the 38 per cent turnout in Srinagar is being celebrated despite it not being an impressive figure just because it reverses the trend of abysmally low polling in the Valley. Apprehensions were rife about the voting trends this time, as it was the first Lok Sabha election in the region since the abrogation of Article 370. But the fact that Srinagar saw its biggest turnout in more than 25 years shows that the constituents have reposed their faith in the electoral process and democracy. As expected, the BJP skipped elections in the Valley and limited itself to Ladakh and Jammu, where it had better electoral prospects. This has once again brought to the fore the gulf between the Valley and the other two regions. The restoration of statehood should be prioritised now.

Bal Govind, Noida

Fresh chapter in J&K

Apropos of the editorial ‘Polling in Kashmir’; the elections in Jammu and Kashmir mark a watershed moment for democracy. The 38 per cent voter turnout in Srinagar, a significant increase from 2019, is a testament to the constituents’ faith in the electoral process and their desire to shape their future. The peaceful polling after the abrogation of Article 370 heralds a democratic renewal, offering a voice to the Valley residents. It is imperative that this momentum paves the way for the promised restoration of statehood and addresses the aspirations of the locals. The smooth conduct of these elections should not be the end but the beginning of a new chapter of inclusive governance.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

India right to pursue its interests

Refer to the editorial ‘India-Iran deal’, the agreement signed by India and Iran for long-term operations at the strategic Chabahar port is a significant development in view of the global trade disruptions caused by unrest in West Asia. Under the project, which is set to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, road and rail networks will be built. New Delhi is right to pursue its interests and those of the region despite Washington’s objection to India’s deal with Tehran and threat of sanctions.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Make an informed choice

With reference to ‘Decoding food labels’; a consumer has the right to be informed about the quality, quantity and ingredients of a food product under the Consumer Protection Act. Misleading labelling and a lack of clarity on foodstuff tags are a matter of concern. Firms must not put their profits over the health and wellbeing of consumers. Fresh safety concerns about AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, Patanjali health products and MDH spices are all legitimate. Laxity in the implementation of regulations is to blame for such lapses. Besides, consumers should educate themselves about various food items and health products so that they can make an informed choice.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Patar’s demise a huge loss

Apropos of the middle ‘Surjit Patar, a poet for all seasons’; his demise comes as an irreparable loss to the literary world. In spite of his boundless creativity and the kind of popularity he enjoyed, Patar never lost touch with the common man. There is hardly any issue plaguing society that he did not touch upon in his works. While it is true that Gurbani and Sufism influenced his poetry, he was also familiar with literary forms across India and the world. As one of his countless admirers, I possess a copy of an anthology of his poems.

Beant Singh, by mail

Overhaul civil services recruitment

Only the brightest of UPSC aspirants can crack the civil services examination. However, reducing the number of attempts to two or three is a good idea. It is the coaching industry that has gained the most from the large number of attempts available to aspirants, adding to the burden of helpless parents. Besides, aspirants who are determined to make it often end up signing up for unnecessary courses under undue pressure. If the number of attempts is cut, they will single-mindedly pursue other bright career opportunities that await them.

Jivesh Bansal, by mail

