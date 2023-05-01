Restore rule of law

Apropos of ‘Time to cleanse Punjab’ (Nous Indica); the nexus between policemen, politicians and drug peddlers is a known fact, but who will bell the cat? Punjab has invariably been let down by successive dispensations, with nothing tangible to show on the ground except political posturing and brinkmanship. The action against the big fish gets sabotaged at all levels. Legal loopholes are cunningly exploited to delay action, manipulate the judicial process and facilitate easy exit routes. The media is flooded with stories of shoddy investigation and flawed prosecution. Can one expect meaningful breakthroughs when theatrics, tokenism and doublespeak rule the roost? The scenario will remain bleak until political will is exerted, a zero-tolerance strategy is adopted and the rule of law is restored.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Mann has shown courage

Drug addiction in Punjab is a bigger challenge than the Covid pandemic because there is no vaccine to curb this menace (Nous Indica). The business of drugs in Punjab is more lucrative than that of gold. It is basically a business run by politicians, police and criminals. CM Bhagwant Mann has shown the guts to dismiss AIG Raj Jit Singh and Inspector Inderjit Singh. Previous governments caught small fry such as former DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola. The drug and sand cartels have become so powerful that it will be very difficult to wipe them out. When law enforcement officials themselves get involved in shady businesses, who can stop them?

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Unparliamentary language

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a ‘poisonous snake’. Later, he not only apologised, but also gave an explanation. BP Yatnal, a BJP MLA in Karnataka, hit back at the Congress and called Sonia Gandhi ‘vishkanya’. It is true that each political party has its own ideology, but it seems that the leaders have forgotten decorum. They lower the bar while making personal attacks.

Deepika, Jalandhar

Remain battle-ready

Refer to ‘India talks tough’; the Defence Minister did right by telling China that violation of border pacts leaves little room for bilateral ties. Building infrastructure in eastern Ladakh and renaming of places in Arunachal are glaring examples of China’s misadventures of relentlessly pursuing its agenda of nibbling away at Indian territory. India needs to understand that due to its expansionist policy, China will never agree to resolve the border dispute easily. Taking a tough stand on clear-cut demarcation of the LAC, creating robust military infrastructure and remaining battle-ready are the best ways to deal with China.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Punish hate-mongers

Refer to ‘Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: SC to states’; the SC’s direction is laudable. Despite SC’s similar orders to some states last year, there has been a considerable rise in hate speech. Spewing venom in the name of caste or religion is against the spirit of our Constitution. Since delay denies justice, contempt proceedings must be initiated against the erring states and the perpetrators should be given exemplary punishment.

CS Mann, Una

Labour Day holiday

The Punjab Government has declared a holiday on May 1 in government offices, corporations and educational institutions to mark Labour Day. This decision lacks logic. Are government officers, employees, school and college teachers and principals mere labourers that they be granted a paid holiday on that day? Actually, those involved in labour work would still be working on that day. Rather than declaring a holiday, there is a need to organise lectures and seminars in offices and educational institutions to highlight the historical importance of this day and the contribution of the labour class to society. The government should announce more measures and schemes for the welfare of the labourers.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Help her settle in new home

Refer to ‘The long way home’; in this case, the woman’s new home and her parents’ home were nearby and it was easy to visit her maternal home often. But, it’s not that easy when there are long distances. This raises a pertinent question: why only the woman has to seek such permission? It should be morally binding on the new family to make her feel at ease in the new environment. Sadly, very few try and understand the turmoil in her mind. When we talk of equal rights for men and women, we must give due consideration to this aspect as well.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

