Restore statehood of J&K

With reference to the editorial ‘PM in Kashmir’; the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, was a historic move that contributed to the integration and development of the region. The decision was met with strong support but also vehement opposition. But there is no denying that the move cleared the way for an improvement in the law and order situation in the Valley, which has seen a decline in stone-pelting in recent years. The step was also necessary to help curb terror activities, such as blasts, weapon-snatching and arson. However, it is time to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and hold elections there by this September.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Hold polls in Jammu & Kashmir

Apropos of ‘PM in Kashmir’; the PM’s maiden visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 assumes vital significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His visit would have a salutary effect on the development of the Valley. The launch of around 50 projects worth Rs 6,400 crore is laudable. The PM’s visit would give a boost to Kashmir’s tourism industry, increasing employment opportunities for the youth and giving a push to the local economy. However, the need to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and hold elections there cannot be overstated. Bringing back the democratic process in J&K should be a priority.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Boost for local economy

With reference to the news report ‘Modi bats for Wed in India campaign to boost tourism’; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done well by backing the campaign to encourage citizens to opt for domestic destinations for weddings to help local tourism, besides asking NRIs to participate in the ‘Chalo India’ programme by sending their kin to explore India. Destination weddings or pre-wedding ceremonies organised by ultra-rich families, such as the Ambanis, in India could give a big boost to the local economy. Hopefully, the PM’s appeal will receive a positive response.

KK Sood, Nangal

Thankless Maldives

Apropos of ‘Muizzu’s folly’; the fact that the ruling dispensation in the Maldives has doubled down on its anti-India stance is proof that President Mohamed Muizzu has fallen for China’s ploy hook, line and sinker. The world knows, and Muizzu should too, that the only thing that Beijing cares about is its own interests. Muizzu’s hatred for New Delhi is apparent. The Maldives is being ungrateful to India, even though it is the huge number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation that has boosted Male’s tourism-centred economy. Muizzu must reconsider his ultimatum. Further, India must put its best foot forward in dealing with the Maldives.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Women shackled by social norms

Refer to the article ‘Need to invest in women’; a change in social norms will allow women to thrive. Women want to be able to use public transportation without fear; they want equal access to resources and technology. They seek health and sanitation facilities that take their needs into account. Women want to lead dignified lives without any threat of violence. Encouraging men to understand the importance of academic and professional opportunities for girls and women to the economy is the foundation of true change. By investing in women and accelerating progress towards gender equality, we can create a world where every individual has the opportunity to prosper, regardless of their gender.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Politics all about power

Apropos of the article ‘Electoral democracy faces headwinds’; it seems like former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was right when he stated that democracy was good just because other systems were worse. It is unfortunate that power is all that matters to politicians these days. A vast majority of political leaders in our country lack ethics, morals and principles. Sadly, even in a country like India, where there is widespread illiteracy and abject poverty, politicians are just focused on adopting a kind of ‘autocracy’ that is dressed in the garb of democracy. Political parties are always looking to grab power by hook or by crook.

BM Singh, Amritsar

