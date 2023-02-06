Rise of ‘miracle workers’

After the dera culture, the growth of Christianity across Punjab has caused a serious concern to both Hindu and Sikh organisations (‘Preaching disharmony’, Nous Indica). In the guise of prophets, pastors and abbots, a new generation of self-styled ‘faith healers’ claim to perform miracles to exorcise ghosts, cure terminal diseases and solve other painful problems. They hold huge congregations and use TV, print media and social media to attract gullible people from marginalised communities. Unfortunately, several top politicians, including ministers and MLAs, patronise them for electoral gains. They promote superstition and communal disharmony. Cases of money-laundering and rape are also registered against some of these ‘god men’. It is imperative to encourage rational thinking and scientific temper and create a regulatory mechanism to monitor their dubious activities and protect the economic, socio-political and demographic interests of the state.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Matter of blind faith

Refer to ‘Preaching disharmony’, (Nous Indica); the spurt in the activities of babas, sects and deras is astonishing. The religion which gives relaxation from hard rituals is attracting people, especially Sikhs. The major sects which have attracted a lot of Sikhs have branched out from Sikhism. Not only Christianity, but also other religions pump money to expand their domain. We can see the blind faith of people in India, where the head of a sect, such as Ram Rahim, who is out on parole, holds a religious congregation that is attended by ministers who touch his feet. Asaram, who is in jail on charges of rape, still has lakhs of followers. At a time when medical treatment has become so costly, these babas ‘heal’ free of cost. Besides, politicians depend on them for votes. These babas are like politicians; when they go to jail, their importance increases and they never retire till they die.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Uplift poorest of poor

Apropos of ‘Preaching disharmony’; SCs form a big chunk of nearly 32 per cent of the total population in Punjab. They, along with migrant agricultural workers from Bihar and UP, have played a big role in the prosperity of Punjab. There is a drastic need to empower the poorest of the poor among the Dalits by providing them with lucrative jobs, quality education and better health facilities. No doubt, those who mislead the poor and preach against the Sikh Gurus in the name of religion should be exposed and condemned.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Harassment of players

Apropos of the editorial ‘Sexual harassment in sports’; the assurance by Anurag Thakur that the mechanism in place to protect female athletes from being mentally and sexually harassed by persons in power can effectively address the problem doesn’t inspire much confidence. Coaches and officials of sports federations are powerful enough to ruin the career of young women athletes if they dare spurn their advances, or if they don’t extend sexual favours to them. Politicians generally head sports federations. Bringing delinquent politicians to justice is an uphill task, particularly when he is associated with the ruling party. A committee constituted to probe the allegations by women wrestlers appears to be eyewash. It is one thing to make stringent laws for the protection of women against sexual assault, and quite another to enforce them in letter and spirit. Sexual harassment cases are mounting up because of laxity in the sincere implementation of the laws enacted with great fanfare.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Dereliction of duty

The middle ‘Nobody killed Lukka seth’ made an interesting read in terms of lucidity and was peppered with suspense. However, it left some questions answered. Was Panditji loyal, honest and humane? Did he place service before self or allow his emotions to dominate rather than doing justice to the charter of his duties? The fact that he retained the piece of a bangle — foolproof evidence that would have nailed the murderer — but did not report it would suggest dereliction of duty. One should not dare to not perform one’s duty as an officer, soldier or policeman, particularly when in service.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Rework treaty

Apropos of ‘Renegotiate Indus Treaty to optimise water use’; it is vital to achieve sustainable and economic development of both countries. Pakistan should accept the notice send by India in a prompt manner and set up a high-level delegation meeting to address the challenges being faced in the Indus basin system.

Himanshu Goyal, Kaithal

