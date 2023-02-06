 Rise of ‘miracle workers’ : The Tribune India

Rise of ‘miracle workers’



After the dera culture, the growth of Christianity across Punjab has caused a serious concern to both Hindu and Sikh organisations (‘Preaching disharmony’, Nous Indica). In the guise of prophets, pastors and abbots, a new generation of self-styled ‘faith healers’ claim to perform miracles to exorcise ghosts, cure terminal diseases and solve other painful problems. They hold huge congregations and use TV, print media and social media to attract gullible people from marginalised communities. Unfortunately, several top politicians, including ministers and MLAs, patronise them for electoral gains. They promote superstition and communal disharmony. Cases of money-laundering and rape are also registered against some of these ‘god men’. It is imperative to encourage rational thinking and scientific temper and create a regulatory mechanism to monitor their dubious activities and protect the economic, socio-political and demographic interests of the state.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Matter of blind faith

Refer to ‘Preaching disharmony’, (Nous Indica); the spurt in the activities of babas, sects and deras is astonishing. The religion which gives relaxation from hard rituals is attracting people, especially Sikhs. The major sects which have attracted a lot of Sikhs have branched out from Sikhism. Not only Christianity, but also other religions pump money to expand their domain. We can see the blind faith of people in India, where the head of a sect, such as Ram Rahim, who is out on parole, holds a religious congregation that is attended by ministers who touch his feet. Asaram, who is in jail on charges of rape, still has lakhs of followers. At a time when medical treatment has become so costly, these babas ‘heal’ free of cost. Besides, politicians depend on them for votes. These babas are like politicians; when they go to jail, their importance increases and they never retire till they die.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Uplift poorest of poor

Apropos of ‘Preaching disharmony’; SCs form a big chunk of nearly 32 per cent of the total population in Punjab. They, along with migrant agricultural workers from Bihar and UP, have played a big role in the prosperity of Punjab. There is a drastic need to empower the poorest of the poor among the Dalits by providing them with lucrative jobs, quality education and better health facilities. No doubt, those who mislead the poor and preach against the Sikh Gurus in the name of religion should be exposed and condemned.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Harassment of players

Apropos of the editorial ‘Sexual harassment in sports’; the assurance by Anurag Thakur that the mechanism in place to protect female athletes from being mentally and sexually harassed by persons in power can effectively address the problem doesn’t inspire much confidence. Coaches and officials of sports federations are powerful enough to ruin the career of young women athletes if they dare spurn their advances, or if they don’t extend sexual favours to them. Politicians generally head sports federations. Bringing delinquent politicians to justice is an uphill task, particularly when he is associated with the ruling party. A committee constituted to probe the allegations by women wrestlers appears to be eyewash. It is one thing to make stringent laws for the protection of women against sexual assault, and quite another to enforce them in letter and spirit. Sexual harassment cases are mounting up because of laxity in the sincere implementation of the laws enacted with great fanfare.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Dereliction of duty

The middle ‘Nobody killed Lukka seth’ made an interesting read in terms of lucidity and was peppered with suspense. However, it left some questions answered. Was Panditji loyal, honest and humane? Did he place service before self or allow his emotions to dominate rather than doing justice to the charter of his duties? The fact that he retained the piece of a bangle — foolproof evidence that would have nailed the murderer — but did not report it would suggest dereliction of duty. One should not dare to not perform one’s duty as an officer, soldier or policeman, particularly when in service.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Rework treaty

Apropos of ‘Renegotiate Indus Treaty to optimise water use’; it is vital to achieve sustainable and economic development of both countries. Pakistan should accept the notice send by India in a prompt manner and set up a high-level delegation meeting to address the challenges being faced in the Indus basin system.

Himanshu Goyal, Kaithal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

2
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

3
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

4
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

5
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

6
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

7
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

8
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

9
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

10
World

After Musharraf’s death, Bilawal Bhutto changes Twitter profile picture to photo of Benazir and Nawab Bugti

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA