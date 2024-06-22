 Row over Kejriwal’s bail : The Tribune India

Row over Kejriwal's bail



With reference to the news report ‘Kejriwal gets bail’; the (now stayed) bail for the Delhi CM in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam had come as a huge relief for not just Kejriwal but his whole party. AAP had rightly hailed it as a victory of the truth. The case against him is alleged to be politically motivated. Pertinently, under Section 45 of the PMLA, the accused has to prove in court that he is prima facie innocent to get bail. Besides, he must also convince the judge that he would not commit any offence while on bail. So, the grant of bail to the AAP national convener was a massive blow to the credibility of the ED.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Reconsider move to cancel exam

Refer to the editorial ‘Pariksha pe charcha’; the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam has come as a rude shock to the over nine lakh candidates. The rationale behind the Centre’s decision is unclear, especially when there were no complaints about the conduct of the exam from any quarter. Irregularities in the NEET-2024 exam do not necessarily mean that there was foul play in the UGC-NET exam as well. The cancellation of the test without valid reasons can severely affect the morale of the aspirants. The government must reconsider its decision and declare the results of the UGC-NET exam conducted on June 18.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Change in mindset need of hour

Refer to the editorial ‘Honour killing’; such incidents are a blot on Indian society. It is unfortunate that even though it has been over seven decades since Independence, girls are still being killed by members of their own kin in the name of family honour. Introducing more stringent laws to curb the menace is not enough. The need of the hour is a change in the mindset of people living in rural areas. The elderly and youth alike must be educated. The mainstream media can also play a vital role in bringing about an attitudinal shift.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Nothing honourable about it

With reference to the editorial ‘Honour killing’, the two cases are a grim reminder that casteism is still prevalent in Haryana. It would be wrong to refer to the slaying of innocent girls over who they choose to marry as ‘honour killings’, as there is nothing honourable about it. Such crimes smack of a sick and twisted patriarchal mindset. It is not just the perpetrators of the crime who are guilty of such killings; all those who justify them are also complicit. There is an urgent need for more stringent legislation to rein in such heinous offences.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Scourge of rail mishaps

Despite a rise in rail mishaps in recent years, no lessons have been learnt. Every time a tragedy strikes, a minister visits the site, apparently to take stock of the situation. But nothing is done to prevent more rail accidents. Politicians offer nothing but tall promises and rhetoric. Massive funds have been spent to introduce fancy and ultra-fast trains on Indian tracks. The money should instead go towards upgrading rail safety measures and improving the quality of services on passenger trains. The focus of the authorities must be on ensuring the safety of travellers.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

Resurgence of the Gandhis

The resurgence of the Gandhis — Rahul potentially as the Leader of Opposition and Priyanka as an MP from Wayanad — is welcome. After Rahul’s twin wins from Raebareli and Wayanad, the party has made a wide decision by letting Priyanka contest from the seat in Kerala. The Congress must now focus on converting the rising momentum into growth in its voter base. The party will do well to follow a similar strategy in Bihar, UP and Maharashtra. The Gandhi family can contribute immensely to boosting the Congress party’s electoral prospects. A bit of restructuring in the party is the need of the hour.

Mona Singh, by mail

