 Russia-Ukraine war rages on : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Russia-Ukraine war rages on



The Ukrainian attack on Crimea with the help of US-supplied missiles has ignited a dangerous conflagration. Russia’s threat to retaliate paints a grim picture. The missiles, allegedly programmed by American specialists, left Sevastopol scarred, with lives lost and peace shattered. As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 29th month, the stakes remain high. Civilian casualties cast a shadow over diplomacy, as Moscow accuses Washington of puppeteering Kyiv. The spectre of a direct Russia-US confrontation looms, reminiscent of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Eastern Europe trembles, but the ripples extend globally, with supply chains disrupted and economies faltering. The region stands on a precipice. Dialogue, not destruction, must prevail. Though the Burgenstock peace conference faltered, there is still hope.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Avoid disruptions in House

Refer to the editorial ‘New House meets’; soon after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, PM Narendra Modi underscored the importance of consensus on critical issues. However, the diminished mandate for the BJP, far below its expected tally of 350 seats, seems to have had no sobering effect on its approach on dealing with the Opposition. The appointment of seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker, overlooking the seniority of eight-time member K Suresh of the Congress, has understandably ignited controversy. By delivering a strong condemnation of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government, PM Modi has made it clear that he won’t mellow out anytime soon. There is widespread apprehension that Parliament could again descend into chaos, marked by sloganeering and walkouts leading to disruptions of proceedings.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

All eyes on Punjab

Apropos of the article ‘Punjab needs a vision for all-round development’; the election of Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to the Lok Sabha has undoubtedly baffled many. Simmering discontent among voters over rising unemployment and a lack of quality education and health facilities may have prompted them to back the two radicals. The electorate was probably hoping for results that successive governments had failed to deliver. However, a side benefit of the victory of Amritpal and Sarabjeet is that both radicals will now have to swear by the Indian Constitution, implying that they must be ready to work for the development of the state as well as the country. It remains to be seen if the apprehensions being expressed over their election by some quarters are legitimate.

Rajesh Chander Bali, Jalandhar

Rise of radicals alarming

Refer to the article ‘Punjab needs a vision for all-round development’; the defeat of mainstream political party candidates in Punjab at the hands of two radicals is a matter of concern for a state that once had to endure a wave of turbulence for a decade. Disillusioned with the Congress over its misgovernance when the party was in power in Punjab, the electorate decided to vote for AAP in the 2022 state polls. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s poor showing in the state in the recent General Election is a reflection of simmering discontent among the masses. The only way the state government can tackle the rise of radicals is by ensuring employment, affordable education and healthcare facilities and lucrative farming opportunities.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Check the loss of wildlife

Refer to the middle ‘A bird’s plea to humankind’; rapid deforestation and concretisation have not only hastened climate change but also destroyed the habitats of several birds, mammals and other creatures. Human beings are responsible for turning verdant forests into barren wastelands and causing a significant loss of biodiversity, which poses a serious risk to future generations. The onus to check the trend lies with each one of us. Planting more trees can play a key role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Besides, the government must take concrete steps to protect forests and wildlife.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

5
India

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

6
World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plane leaves Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

7
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

8
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

9
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

10
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief


Cities

View All

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Gurjeet Singh Aujla takes oath as Lok Sabha MP for third time

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day