Russia-Ukraine war rages on

The Ukrainian attack on Crimea with the help of US-supplied missiles has ignited a dangerous conflagration. Russia’s threat to retaliate paints a grim picture. The missiles, allegedly programmed by American specialists, left Sevastopol scarred, with lives lost and peace shattered. As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 29th month, the stakes remain high. Civilian casualties cast a shadow over diplomacy, as Moscow accuses Washington of puppeteering Kyiv. The spectre of a direct Russia-US confrontation looms, reminiscent of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Eastern Europe trembles, but the ripples extend globally, with supply chains disrupted and economies faltering. The region stands on a precipice. Dialogue, not destruction, must prevail. Though the Burgenstock peace conference faltered, there is still hope.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Avoid disruptions in House

Refer to the editorial ‘New House meets’; soon after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, PM Narendra Modi underscored the importance of consensus on critical issues. However, the diminished mandate for the BJP, far below its expected tally of 350 seats, seems to have had no sobering effect on its approach on dealing with the Opposition. The appointment of seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker, overlooking the seniority of eight-time member K Suresh of the Congress, has understandably ignited controversy. By delivering a strong condemnation of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government, PM Modi has made it clear that he won’t mellow out anytime soon. There is widespread apprehension that Parliament could again descend into chaos, marked by sloganeering and walkouts leading to disruptions of proceedings.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

All eyes on Punjab

Apropos of the article ‘Punjab needs a vision for all-round development’; the election of Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to the Lok Sabha has undoubtedly baffled many. Simmering discontent among voters over rising unemployment and a lack of quality education and health facilities may have prompted them to back the two radicals. The electorate was probably hoping for results that successive governments had failed to deliver. However, a side benefit of the victory of Amritpal and Sarabjeet is that both radicals will now have to swear by the Indian Constitution, implying that they must be ready to work for the development of the state as well as the country. It remains to be seen if the apprehensions being expressed over their election by some quarters are legitimate.

Rajesh Chander Bali, Jalandhar

Rise of radicals alarming

Refer to the article ‘Punjab needs a vision for all-round development’; the defeat of mainstream political party candidates in Punjab at the hands of two radicals is a matter of concern for a state that once had to endure a wave of turbulence for a decade. Disillusioned with the Congress over its misgovernance when the party was in power in Punjab, the electorate decided to vote for AAP in the 2022 state polls. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s poor showing in the state in the recent General Election is a reflection of simmering discontent among the masses. The only way the state government can tackle the rise of radicals is by ensuring employment, affordable education and healthcare facilities and lucrative farming opportunities.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Check the loss of wildlife

Refer to the middle ‘A bird’s plea to humankind’; rapid deforestation and concretisation have not only hastened climate change but also destroyed the habitats of several birds, mammals and other creatures. Human beings are responsible for turning verdant forests into barren wastelands and causing a significant loss of biodiversity, which poses a serious risk to future generations. The onus to check the trend lies with each one of us. Planting more trees can play a key role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Besides, the government must take concrete steps to protect forests and wildlife.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

