Russia-US hostility

Refer to ‘Dangerous provocations’; Russia’s enmity with the US is not a new thing. Its relationship with the US has always been tense, be it the Ukraine war or World War II. Even during the Second World War, there was tension between the Soviet Union and the US. Two camps were formed in the world at that time. Basically, it is a battle for supremacy. It has been more than a year since the Russia-Ukraine war started and both countries haven’t yet thought of ending it. America’s support to Ukraine is also an important factor behind this war. Unfortunately, the world will suffer due to the enmity between the two nations.

Rajneesh Rangra, Hamirpur

Stop provocation

The direct confrontation between big powers, whether it be the US, Russia or China, is a cause for concern. The earlier incident of a Chinese spy balloon in US airspace had not been completely settled. Now, Washington’s UAV was found moving towards Russian territory. Whether the US is deliberately doing it or not, it will trigger a war-like situation. The world is already reeling under economic slowdown, poverty and increase in food prices due to the Ukraine war. It’s time for major players to step in and stop this dirty game of provocation and retaliation. There are international laws that define space, marine and territorial boundaries of countries. One should not violate those in order to maintain international peace.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Where is rule of law?

Refer to ‘Lawless vigilantism’; that Hindutva politics remains soft to dominant groups is one of the biggest fault lines in our society. Justice to ‘lower’ castes, women and minorities continues to be elusive and the perpetrators remain at large, as in the Bhiwani murder case. It is painful to witness how the police, bureaucracy and the dominant groups or ‘upper’ castes shut their eyes to the victimisation of ‘others’. Religious divides, caste equations and power opportunism are deliberately and astutely intertwined, regardless of the death of the rule of law and social justice.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

EC appointments

Refer to ‘Panel on EC appointments’; the SC verdict on EC appointments will go a long way in loosening the grip of the political executive in choosing persons to be appointed to the commission. The ruling will address the conflict of interest inherent in the current selection process as it will maintain transparency in the appointment of Election Commissioners. The ECI is one of the most consequential constitutional bodies as it is entrusted with the important task of supervising the elections. One of the advantages of this ruling is that the EC’s credibility won’t be damaged by allegations of partisanship. This will help restore faith in the electoral process.

Mona Singh, by mail

Real ‘Ram-rajya’

The news ‘Sunak, wife told to put dog on leash’ had a tremendous impact on the common man’s mind. An ordinary policeman reminds the Prime Minister of a powerful nation to follow rules and put his dog on a leash. In the true sense this is ‘Ram-rajya’, where rules are the same for every citizen, irrespective of stature. Can any policeman dare do so in India? If not, let us introspect about the nature of our democracy.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Discuss basic issues

Elected representatives of the nation are duty-bound to discuss and resolve the issues being faced by the citizens. Unfortunately, the functioning of Parliament has come to a standstill for the past three days due to Rahul Gandhi’s London remarks and the Opposition’s demand for probe into the Adani scam. Both the ruling party and the Opposition have taken a stance with scant respect for the citizens of the nation. The average cost of running Parliament is Rs 2.5 lakh per minute. However, many valuable hours are wasted because of the ego clashes among parliamentarians, with no willingness on either side to defuse the situation. The ruckus must stop as there are several basic issues like price rise and unemployment that must be discussed.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Mass migration

It is a bitter truth that the youth from the region, especially Punjab, are migrating to other countries for green pastures. Brain drain is affecting the economy of states suffering from it. There is a dire need for skill-based education. Also, parents must realise that there are professions beyond being a doctor or an engineer. The youth must not blindly follow in the footsteps of their friends and cousins abroad. They should minutely study the outcomes of their migration. The rosy picture painted by friends in the form of photos and videos might have a bitter truth hidden behind them. The joint efforts of the government and the parents can put a full stop to this trend of mass migration.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

