Russian aggression

Refer to ‘Bucha horror’; mighty powers, particularly the autocratic ones, do not care about world opinion. Their only guideline and principle is that all is fair in love and war. In the nuclear era, no other country dare jump into the mess, no matter how right a nation may be. Russia is clearly an unprovoked aggressor and Ukraine is the defender. Both have lost men and material, but civilian casualty is much higher in Ukraine. What does it matter to those who die like flies, whether the mad destruction is wrought in the name of totalitarianism, liberty or democracy?

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Out of line

Apropos of ‘Pawar meets PM Modi as ED raises heat on Sena MP Raut’, it does not behove a senior politician like Sharad Pawar to interfere in legal matters. Relatives and associates of politicians do not enjoy immunity from legal action under the Constitution and Pawar is aware of this fact. When actor Rhea Chakraborty was investigated by the same agency, he did not utter a single word. He kept mum when Mumbai cops ill-treated anchor Arnab Goswami. His assertions in the present case are beyond comprehension.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Not above law

Reference to ‘Pawar meets PM Modi...’, crying hoarse that government agencies are (mis)used to hound opposition leaders cannot absolve politicians, who, when in power, deem themselves above the law. Unlike the aam aadmi, politicians are flush with funds to approach a court when their constitutional rights are floundered, so they ought to shun political gimmickry. Onus is on courts to see through the games of vested interests in the crime and punishment interregnum and ensure speedy justice and fair play. Judicial activism and outreach, erasing procedural wrangles and delays, can win public trust in the rule of law.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Hate-mongers

It is a matter of concern that hate speeches against other religions and sects have become a fashion in our country. There is a duality in dealing with elements of hate speeches. Our judicial system has also failed to check such cases by ‘differentiating’ hate speeches on different occasions. Any speech that endangers the social fabric should be dealt with sternly as per the law. The poisonous atmosphere will mar the economic and general growth of the nation. Freedom of speech should be such that it creates harmony among different sections of society.

Mukhtiar Singh, Malerkotla

Chandigarh for all

The Chandigarh UT is 56 years old, but during this short span ‘the city beautiful’ has metamorphosised into a cosmopolitan city. Who are Chandigarhians? People representing all states have settled here due to best educational and health facilities and minimum pollution. Punjabi spoken by the inhabitants is a mixture of Hindi, Punjabi, English and Urdu. I have been a ‘Chandigarh-vasi’ for the past 66 years and seen the evolution of new culture and civilisation in this small city of a meagre 114 sq km. The claim over the city, as laid by the Punjab and Haryana governments, has no relevance or rationality. Its present status as UT is the best option.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Fighting corruption

Kudos to the Punjab Chief Minister for launching a crusade against corruption. This abominable phenomenon is a two-way traffic. The nexus between the givers and takers of tainted money flourishes with candour. The state loses in the process and development is thwarted, but the perpetrators of this heinous crime continue to thrive. The real perpetrators of the crime must be promptly brought to book. We must settle the issue, and not old scores. Public welfare, vibrant economy and overall development are the hallmarks of a liberal, democratic and dynamic state.

JARNAIL SINGH BRAR, Bathinda

Reduce salaries

Government employees, be it nurses, teachers or any other employee, are getting double salaries compared to private workers, and are unable to compete with private employees in terms of work. Private employees are doing double work at less salaries. The salaries of government employees should be reduced by 25 per cent, and new jobs should be created at reduced salaries (50%). Those who are not satisfied can resign. Also, MLAs and MPs who do not complete even their minimum attendance must be given reduced pay, only then would they have the right to cut the salaries of government employees. If these few changes can be brought about, the administrative system can be improved.

ASHOK MITTAL, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com