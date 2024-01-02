Saeed’s extradition

Refer to ‘Extraditing Saeed’; it is satisfying that India has firmly requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). As anticipated, Pakistan rejected the request, highlighting the absence of a treaty between the two countries. This refusal underscores Islamabad’s lack of accountability and its evident support for terrorists to carry out anti-India operations. Despite this setback, New Delhi must take steps to mount pressure on Pakistan for the prompt extradition of Saeed, a designated terrorist.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

ULFA peace accord

Apropos of ‘ULFA peace pact’; despite the absence of the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA faction, this peace deal marks a historic breakthrough in a decades-old problem. The ULFA group, notorious for numerous attacks over the past 40 years with bases in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar, is considered the most dreaded rebel group in the North-East. After years of negotiations, the signing of a tripartite memorandum of settlement suggests a conclusive resolution. The 12-point agreement covers political demands, ST status for the community, reservation in education and employment, and the formation of a joint committee. The Centre must adhere to all provisions in the agreement, fostering hope that all ULFA members can now lead constructive, normal lives according to the agreed terms and conditions.

Bal Govind, Noida

Generate employment in India

Refer to ‘The scourge of illegal migration’; India is gaining notoriety as a major source of illegal migration to affluent Western nations. Nicaragua is emerging as a new illicit transit point for migrants seeking entry into the US through unlawful means. It is a matter of shame that a UAE-Nicaragua charter flight, intercepted in France, was carrying around 300 Indians who had planned to reach America through perilous routes despite repeated warnings. The significant outflow of Indian youths in search of employment abroad will persist until substantial opportunities are generated within India. This dire situation demands urgent and bold measures to address the root causes.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Locals’ involvement needed

Apropos of ‘Look beyond military approach in Rajouri-Poonch’; encouraging local communities to stand up against the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) is important for maintaining peace and security. Drawing parallels with global situations, it’s suggested that community involvement can play a significant role in countering the influence of groups like the PAFF. Just as in the case of Gaza, where the involvement of Palestinians is seen as crucial to addressing the situation, proactive measures by the local people in Rajouri-Poonch can help in saving lives and dealing with security threats.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Citizens should cooperate

Refer to ‘Pollution emerging as a key contributor to heart attacks’; pollution poses a significant threat to people, contributing to premature deaths, especially at a young age. Various initiatives are being taken, such as the Delhi government implementing the odd-even scheme and the Punjab authorities imposing significant penalties for stubble burning. However, effective cooperation from citizens is crucial to avoid repercussions. Governments are proactively presenting plans, but the onus is on both the authorities and the citizens. It is imperative for everyone to adopt necessary measures for a healthy future.

Konica Deveser, Zirakpur

Caste reservation

It is a matter of concern that political parties are prioritising caste reservation to expand their vote bank. It was expected that caste reservation would become less relevant sooner or later. However, the opposite has occurred. As India is a secular country, its policies should promote fraternity and societal integration. The competitive global scenario, coupled with a shift towards privatisation, suggests a diminishing number of government jobs, placing a premium on individual competence. Quality education accessible to all is a more effective means of ensuring a bright future, rather than relying on caste-based reservation.

Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

