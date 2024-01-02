 Saeed’s extradition : The Tribune India

Saeed’s extradition



Refer to ‘Extraditing Saeed’; it is satisfying that India has firmly requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). As anticipated, Pakistan rejected the request, highlighting the absence of a treaty between the two countries. This refusal underscores Islamabad’s lack of accountability and its evident support for terrorists to carry out anti-India operations. Despite this setback, New Delhi must take steps to mount pressure on Pakistan for the prompt extradition of Saeed, a designated terrorist.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

ULFA peace accord

Apropos of ‘ULFA peace pact’; despite the absence of the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA faction, this peace deal marks a historic breakthrough in a decades-old problem. The ULFA group, notorious for numerous attacks over the past 40 years with bases in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar, is considered the most dreaded rebel group in the North-East. After years of negotiations, the signing of a tripartite memorandum of settlement suggests a conclusive resolution. The 12-point agreement covers political demands, ST status for the community, reservation in education and employment, and the formation of a joint committee. The Centre must adhere to all provisions in the agreement, fostering hope that all ULFA members can now lead constructive, normal lives according to the agreed terms and conditions.

Bal Govind, Noida

Generate employment in India

Refer to ‘The scourge of illegal migration’; India is gaining notoriety as a major source of illegal migration to affluent Western nations. Nicaragua is emerging as a new illicit transit point for migrants seeking entry into the US through unlawful means. It is a matter of shame that a UAE-Nicaragua charter flight, intercepted in France, was carrying around 300 Indians who had planned to reach America through perilous routes despite repeated warnings. The significant outflow of Indian youths in search of employment abroad will persist until substantial opportunities are generated within India. This dire situation demands urgent and bold measures to address the root causes.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Locals’ involvement needed

Apropos of ‘Look beyond military approach in Rajouri-Poonch’; encouraging local communities to stand up against the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) is important for maintaining peace and security. Drawing parallels with global situations, it’s suggested that community involvement can play a significant role in countering the influence of groups like the PAFF. Just as in the case of Gaza, where the involvement of Palestinians is seen as crucial to addressing the situation, proactive measures by the local people in Rajouri-Poonch can help in saving lives and dealing with security threats.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Citizens should cooperate

Refer to ‘Pollution emerging as a key contributor to heart attacks’; pollution poses a significant threat to people, contributing to premature deaths, especially at a young age. Various initiatives are being taken, such as the Delhi government implementing the odd-even scheme and the Punjab authorities imposing significant penalties for stubble burning. However, effective cooperation from citizens is crucial to avoid repercussions. Governments are proactively presenting plans, but the onus is on both the authorities and the citizens. It is imperative for everyone to adopt necessary measures for a healthy future.

Konica Deveser, Zirakpur

Caste reservation

It is a matter of concern that political parties are prioritising caste reservation to expand their vote bank. It was expected that caste reservation would become less relevant sooner or later. However, the opposite has occurred. As India is a secular country, its policies should promote fraternity and societal integration. The competitive global scenario, coupled with a shift towards privatisation, suggests a diminishing number of government jobs, placing a premium on individual competence. Quality education accessible to all is a more effective means of ensuring a bright future, rather than relying on caste-based reservation.

Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

GST collection rises by 10% to ~1.64L cr in Dec

GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore


Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala