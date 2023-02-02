Safeguard investors

Refer to ‘Hindenburg allegations’; the Hindenburg report caused a bloodbath in the stock market mostly due to sell-off of Adani Group stocks. A section of the stock market felt that Hindenburg’s purpose was to rattle Adani Enterprises’ FPO. The report has left Dalal Street investors poorer by Rs 11.8 lakh crore and dented the savings and investment of millions of Indians. The timing of the report could not have been worse for India’s optimistic investors. Now, the question is, who should Indian investors trust — Hindenburg report or credit rating firms? It is the duty of the government and the regulatory authorities to safeguard the interests of the average investors.

Turn focus on poor

Refer to ‘What the people want’; a key declaration of our Constitution was that democratic socialism would be established and discrimination between the rich and the poor would be abolished. It has been 73 years since this declaration, but this declaration could not be implemented, thanks to our leaders who only watched their own interests and votebank. The 75th year of Independence of the country was celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav and claims were made that the nation had made a lot of progress. It is a reality that the poor are being grinding in the mill of inflation and the rich are enjoying. The recent Oxfam report clearly states that the 1 per cent richest of the country own 40 per cent of the assets. During Covid, the wealth of the rich increased, but it became difficult for the poor to earn a living. In 2020, there were 102 billionaires in India, while in 2022, this number increased to 166. How much poverty, unemployment and hunger have increased is evident from the fact that the government is providing wheat at a subsidised rate to 81.3 crore citizens. The government should make policies in such a way that the poor also get relief.

Alternative vision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should write a book on his experience of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is going to be a hit. It could even be a coffee table book of photos of the journey. Perhaps not today because of the pervading ‘darkness’, but in the future, the book may be seen as an initiative by a leader to spread harmony in the country. The yatra has given an alternative vision of politics. Rahul Gandhi has successfully culminated his 137-day mission. There was peace, as quoted by Rahul, and there were no untoward incidents.

Rahul’s yatra

As the name suggests, the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a march to unite India by encouraging leaders, members and cadres of various opposition parties to join the march. Although some opposition parties did mark their presence in their respective operating areas or states, many remained conspicuous by their absence. The 135-day yatra started from Kanyakumari and culminated at Srinagar after covering a distance of 3,800 km. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi need to contemplate the consequential effect of the yatra. A key question that arises is, to what extent this yatra was successful in bringing the citizens of the country together. This only time will tell.

Losing a fighter pilot

It is matter of concern that we have lost a highly trained fighter pilot and two fighter aircraft. It takes a long time and efforts to train these fighter pilots. It is a big loss to the country. It is regretted that no big politician expressed his or her condolences to the bereaved family. When a cricketer was injured in a road accident, our Prime Minister spoke to his mother and wished him a speedy recovery. Why young Indians are reluctant to join the armed forces? Or only those people join the forces who have no other option left? This is because our politicians have least concern about national security and integrity of the country.

Constitution supreme

Apropos of ‘Constitution as North Star’; Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s terming the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution as ‘North Star’ is highly appropriate. It should put to rest any controversy about this doctrine’s relevance. In Indian democracy, the Constitution, not Parliament, is supreme. The legislature, the executive and the judiciary draw their authority from the Constitution. The ‘basic structure’ doctrine is an invaluable gift by the judiciary to the people of India. It has proved to be a bulwark against politically motivated attempts in the past to play with the soul of the Constitution. Raking any controversy over this five-decade-old doctrine is unwarranted. It will only worsen the executive-judiciary conflict and strain the working of the Indian Republic.

