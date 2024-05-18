 Safety audit of all billboards : The Tribune India

  Letters
  • Safety audit of all billboards

Safety audit of all billboards



Apropos of ‘Deadly oversight’; the death of 16 people in Mumbai after strong winds toppled a huge hoarding should spur civic bodies across the country to take prompt steps to prevent a repeat of the untoward incident. A comprehensive safety audit of all billboards installed in public places and the removal of all unauthorised structures are in order. Precious lives are at stake, and there should be no compromise when it comes to the safety of the public. With the monsoon fast approaching, nothing can be left to chance. If the authorities do not act in time, more lives can be lost in preventable tragedies.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Remove all illegal structures

Refer to the editorial ‘Deadly oversight’; it was an accident waiting to happen. The death of 16 people — due to non-adherence to the safety norms — was completely preventable. A thorough probe should be conducted to determine how the oversized billboard was set up without the necessary clearance from the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). The tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for civic bodies and the public. The mishap should prompt the authorities concerned to remove all illegal structures in the city. Negligence on the part of civic officials must not claim more lives.

Ajay Jha, Ludhiana

Blame it on BMC

With reference to ‘Deadly oversight’; the billboard collapse underlines what ails India’s financial capital. It turns out that the massive hoarding had been illegally installed by an ad agency. The BMC bears a lot of the blame for the mishap. It is unfortunate that, with the Mumbai civic body polls hanging fire for two years, the BMC has had to function without corporators. The civic body is also to blame for the mismatched alignment between the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge and the CD Barfiwala flyover. The BMC must be held accountable.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Misuse of Central agencies

Refer to the article ‘All is not bright on the BJP front’; free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy. Citizens must be able to exercise their right to choose their representatives without undue influence or coercion. The perception that Central agencies have been specifically targeting Opposition parties or leaders amid the election season calls into question the fairness of the polls and erodes public trust in the electoral process. Voters view the targeting of Opposition leaders as a politically motivated attempt to influence the outcome of the elections. This would lead many citizens to become disillusioned with the government and the polls.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Courage in uniform

Apropos of the middle ‘Z security challenge’; Indian soldiers are professionally trained to serve in the most difficult and inhospitable of conditions with unflinching determination and devotion. They are known for their discipline, courage and integrity while undertaking the tasks assigned to them. Col (Intelligence) of the Command HQ should not have expressed any apprehension about a Sikh unit being given the responsibility of the protection of Gen KS Brar (retd), who had commanded the forces in Operation Blue Star. Every soldier, irrespective of his caste, creed and background, remains loyal to the command and selflessly committed to the task. That is why Army officers and soldiers are highly respected in Indian society.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Prosecution of dissidents

With reference to the article ‘Stringent laws have made prolonged detention norm’; mere compensation to an accused for the unjust assault on his personal liberty is not enough. Stringent action should be taken against the investigation agency at fault to curb the arbitrary exercise of the powers conferred upon it under laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Notably, it is dissidents who are often targeted under such laws. It is important to remember that dissent is essential for a vibrant democratic setup.

Sunaina, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

#Mumbai


