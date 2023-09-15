 Salute to bravehearts : The Tribune India

Salute to bravehearts



Refer to ‘Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight’; salute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists in Anantnag district. Soldiers play a critical role in ensuring the nation’s security, maintaining peace and upholding its sovereignty. The Centre and the Army are making efforts to restore peace and normalcy in J&K. However, some anti-national elements, who enjoy the patronage and financial support of Pakistan, are hell-bent on destroying peace and tranquillity in J&K. The government must adopt a multi-pronged strategy to isolate these elements. The locals who see reason and respond positively must be supported. The ultras need to be dealt with firmly.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

J&K needs permanent solution

The conflict in J&K has resulted in the loss of many soldiers’ lives over the years. The soldiers who serve in these challenging conditions demonstrate tremendous courage and dedication to their duty. It is very disturbing to read about these frequent encounters. After the abrogation of Article 370, many big promises were made regarding improved security and stability in the region. No doubt the situation has improved after the removal of Article 370, but we are continuously losing our soldiers. J&K needs a permanent solution.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Nothing to boast about

Apropos of ‘Reining in inflation’; inflation can be managed by governments through various policy tools and measures. During the Emergency, the rates of daily consumable items were displayed at shops under the Essential Commodities Act and the Price Control Order. The government took several measures to control inflation and stabilise the economy during that time. What is the government doing now? India has the lowest per capita income among G20 and BRICS countries. The country’s position dropped to 107 out of 123 nations from the earlier ranking of 101 on the Global Hunger Index. Many people are living below the poverty line. There is nothing to boast about.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Environmental menace

As Punjab prepares to confront the looming threat of stubble burning, a matter that affects us all, it is paramount that we stand united against this environmental menace. With early paddy sowing this year, the ominous farm fires are set to ignite sooner than usual. The statistics are staggering — paddy sown on 32 lakh hectares will generate over 22 million tonnes of straw. Punjab aims to utilise 16 million tonnes of this straw, but challenges persist. Despite the 2013 National Green Tribunal’s ban, farmers continue to burn stubble. We must all acknowledge the complexity of this issue. The key lies in a multifaceted approach — awareness, incentives and innovative solutions.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Respect individual rights

Apropos of ‘Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC’; while media coverage of criminal cases involving politicians or public figures is common, it is essential for both the media and the legal system to uphold the principles of fairness, justice and respect for individual rights. Excessive or prejudicial media coverage can sometimes influence public opinion and potentially impact legal proceedings, including the ability to have a fair trial. In a democratic system, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Conducting a ‘parallel trial’ in the media that declares individuals guilty can undermine this fundamental principle.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Strengthen LAC

Refer to ‘Dovetail ITBP with integrated restructuring of armed forces’; it is imperative to strengthen the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a manner that all porous areas are plugged to prevent penetration by PLA troops. China has shown no inclination to resolve the differences on the LAC or initiate disengagement of troops. To counter China’s unpredictable moves, there should be close coordination and cooperation among the Army and ITBP units. The ITBP should be officered by its own staff who are professionally trained to manage the LAC affairs efficiently.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Week after auto drivers' stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don't issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students' union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees' union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient's case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman's murder

Punjabi University's professor thrashed over girl student's death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced