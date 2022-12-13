 Same age for all : The Tribune India

Reference to ‘Muslim girls’ marriage’; in this particular issue, religion comes later. The primary concern should be the physical and mental health of girls. A consensus must be reached through dialogue and the opinion of medical experts to make changes in the marriage age of Muslim girls. As per the prevailing Acts of India, only girls aged 18 years can marry. The difference in age below 18 years for Muslim girls cannot be justified, especially from the medical angle. There should be a single Act in the country for the marriage age of all girls, free from any religious and societal pressure.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Health first

Apropos of the editorial ‘Muslim girls’ marriage’; undoubtedly, parity in law should be made by the higher authorities of the land, irrespective of religion. This will boost the confidence of Muslim girls and encourage them to study further, which they are unable to do at present due to religious and family pressures. Also, a new law that raises the marriage age will ameliorate the health conditions of Muslim girls and newborns as a result of early marriage.

Tarunjot Kaur, Kharar

Educate them

There is no doubt that the marriageable age of Muslim girls should be fixed by the government, regardless of their religion. That will help them complete their basic studies, which will, in turn, develop their mental and cognitive thinking. The adage — if you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation — is apt.

JS Saini, by mail

Unified health plan

Reference to ‘Medical inflation’; we are a country of 140 crore people and the push for a unified health programme is driving the new face of healthcare in India. We are already known as the world’s pharmacy. During the pandemic, India launched the world’s largest vaccination drive and successfully completed it. With booming investment and infrastructure, we are stepping towards a medical revolution. The gaps in our healthcare system can be closed by taking the right steps. The doctor-patient ratio is 1:834. By providing easy loans, students of all strata can be encouraged to pursue medical studies. Also, there should be more emphasis on healthcare screening and plans. Covid has provided an impetus to local manufacturing capabilities. At the same time, we require a collaborative approach to fight against such emerging virus threats.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Standardise treatment

Reference to the editorial ‘Medical inflation’; the overworked, overburdened, underpaid and stressed out staff at many civil hospitals are doing their best, but the sheer volume of patients is impossible to handle. So, even poor patients have no option but to go for private treatment, which can burn a big hole in their pockets and lead them into a debt trap. No wonder, then, that a humungous seven per cent of our population is pushed back into poverty every year. A standardised rate of treatment would be hard to enforce, but it would be useful to cap the costs of tests prescribed by doctors. Public health and education are the two most neglected areas in our country and need to be addressed on a priority basis.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Women cadets

Reference to ‘NDA cadets first, women later’; ever since the first girls’ batch passed out from the NDA, their photograph has gone viral and a lot of discussion is taking place around their cropped haircuts, unnecessarily though. What matters is their priority, which is not maintaining their long hair but being a part of the rigorous training schedule and coming out triumphant. Today, women constitute merely three per cent of our armed forces and we have a long way to bridge the gender gulf. Women officers are still not a part of the combative role yet, but we should not be surprised if more and more girl cadets join the NDA and make us proud.

Bal Govind, Noida

Right choice

The Congress high command has taken a good decision to appoint Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh (‘Will restore OPS: CM Sukhu after oath-taking’). He is an experienced leader as he has remained the state party president for six years. He has also been the president of the Youth Congress. It is heartening that though it was a tough competition for the Congress against the BJP, the party managed to win the elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Sanat Laul, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

