Sand mining menace

Refer to ‘Sand mining’; the extent of illegal sand mining is directly proportional to the rampant construction taking place across Punjab. With the emergence of large construction firms and multinational corporations, there is little hope of curbing illegal practices. The absence of legal repercussions has led to non-compliance with rules and regulations. As a result, corporations do not consider the conservation of resources as their moral responsibility. Furthermore, no measures have been implemented to limit the quantity of permissible mining in accordance with the laws protecting natural resources.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Nature will retaliate

Apropos of ‘Sand mining’; as a nation, we tend to pay little attention to safeguarding our natural resources, leading to their organised exploitation by criminal entities. Activists working to halt such illegal activities are at risk of losing their lives. Breaking the nexus between the mining mafia, the police and the political class is essential to curb sand smuggling. Nature is likely to retaliate if it continues to be plundered and ravaged. Numerous places are already witnessing the consequences of nature’s wrath.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Challenge for India

Refer to ‘Myanmar crisis’; the crisis in Myanmar poses a challenge for India, given the volatility of the border and Chinese dominance in the region. India is concerned about the potential activity of anti-India elements in the North-East, taking advantage of the radical breakdown in Myanmar. While India emphasises the role of dialogue for the restoration of democracy, it must also consider the impact of the border situation leading to an influx of civilians, particularly in Mizoram. This influx has created a complex situation in the region, requiring New Delhi to approach the issue cautiously, especially with the civilian armed forces already taking control in the Chin state.

Shubham, Jammu

Positive shift

Apropos of ‘Writing off China is a hazardous option’; all world powers share two primary concerns that guide their national activities — ensuring a healthy, viable economy and maintaining an assured and confident defence setup. Both the US and China have a common strategy based on these factors, and their recent efforts suggest a convergence in their approach. This development is positive for global peace, and the activation of a hotline between these major nations is a significant step towards fostering lasting peace. Despite past differences, this move reflects a positive shift that can contribute to a more harmonious global environment, particularly given the current threats of conflict.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Eighth parole in three years

Refer to ‘Ram Rahim given 21-day furlough’; Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, currently serving a 20-year jail term, has again been granted temporary release. This marks his third parole in 2023 and eighth in the past three years. The frequent grant of parole to a convict has raised concerns about the Haryana Government’s decisions. The timing of most paroles, coinciding with elections in Haryana or neighbouring states, such as the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, where he has a sizeable following, raises questions about the government’s intentions. While there is a legal provision for granting parole, the timing, especially in Ram Rahim’s case, indicates that the move is politically motivated.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Combating climate change

Refer to ‘Time to recall Schumacher’s Buddhist economics’; the article reflects the growing concern about the rapidly deteriorating climate. Climate change results from various factors, and excessive consumption is just one aspect. Advocating for reduced consumption seems incongruent with the prevailing trajectory. Modulating consumption alone may not achieve the desired change. Globally, there is a trend towards adopting a capitalist economic order, characterised by the pursuit of unlimited profit. This system prioritises production based on profit rather than actual need.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

