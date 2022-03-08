SC reprimand

Reference to ‘Power and responsibility’; while justifying SC reprimand of the high court, Ashish Mishra’s bail case has been quoted, which has no parallel with Saini’s seemingly politically motivated case. It is reported that Saini’s judgment, if read carefully, clearly aims only at refraining the Punjab Government from filing politically motivated cases, one after another, with a single aim of putting him behind bars under some or the other pretext. The court has not given Saini, now having no official authority, blanket bail from every kind of his future offences, if any.

BALVINDER, Chandigarh

Medical education

Apropos of ‘Medical education needs urgent cure’, for decades, Indian students have been going abroad to study. Lack of quality educational institutes, demand-supply gap and the high costs of medical education are the major factors. Earlier, students preferred English-speaking countries, but now, newer destinations are becoming popular because international education has become more affordable. Many non-English speaking countries are focusing on potential students from India. Medical education in India has moved to the private sector, making it unaffordable. Unless we set up more medical colleges, like it happened with engineering, and with competitive tuition, things will not change.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

Not the perfect remedy

‘Medical education...’ points to the malady of the fee structure in private medical colleges in India, forcing students to go to substandard foreign universities, but the remedy suggested can culminate into a bigger disaster. District hospitals have no academic dimension, and owing to their mid-level role in healthcare, they cannot be of much use in training human resources in specialities. Only an increased budgetary allocation for academic and research activities can lead to increase in number of doctors who get to graduate from state-of-the-art medical colleges. A doctor who has not been trained in academic environs cannot be expected to be up to the mark.

Vikrant Sharma, Dharamsala

Beyond years

Refer to ‘Of old & new’ (Reflections), what happens when old and young meet? The untapped resource of older adults and unmet needs of youth — this combo can do wonders, with appropriate means. Intergenerational connection can benefit both stakeholders. The advantages of a caring mentor are many. Not only do youngsters benefit from the experiences of the elders, but also the elderly feel happier imparting what they have learnt. It leads to emotional belongingness, especially for the elderly.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

Farmers’ welfare

Debt burden and lack of alternative job opportunities are the major problems farmers are facing (‘Easing debt burden the key to farmers’ welfare’). Banks have a well-defined scheme of kisan credit card (KCC) that is available to owner farmers. Tenant peasants, share croppers and farm labourers are not covered as they lack ownership. KCC funds are diverted and used to meet consumption and showy events and the crop proceeds not circulated in the account. Every crop cycle leads to the levy of higher rate of interest, which is mandatory to get the benefit of interest subvention. Banks should devise a general credit scheme to cover the expenses of general needs. It will discourage expensive credit from non-institutional sources.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

At home, same as before

As the world celebrates Women’s Day, in India too, the achievements of women will be lauded and steps taken towards gender equality will be highlighted. The theme this year is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. Education and financial independence have ensured gender equality and improved the lot of women, yet inside the house, the woman faces the same discrimination and exploitation. Strict division of labour based on traditional gender roles is here to stay. Men are not willing to let go of their pedestals to help their better halves by sharing the burden of household work. Most women have been raised in a patriarchal culture, wherein they are expected to endure and adjust.

Aswant Kaur, Tarn Taran

Replace ‘Mrs’ with ‘Ms’

Despite women’s emancipation, why no umbrage is taken by votaries of gender equality over addressing a woman as her husband’s ‘mistress’, abbreviated as ‘Mrs’? Husbands occupied a better status socially, physically and financially in the era gone by, but no more, as there are instances where we have a reigning queen and many a women president/PM or corporate CEO. Imagine the oddity if Queen Elizabeth-II is referred to as Mrs Philip! ‘Mr’ for both boys and men conceals age and marital status. It is time to popularise a common prefix for women — Ms, instead of Miss or Mrs.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

