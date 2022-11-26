Sceptical of Pak army

Refer to ‘New chief for Pak army’; the post of army chief is considered to be the most powerful office in a country that has seen multiple coups, and where the military influences the government and policy even when not formally in power. Political analysts are sceptical of the army’s promises that it will no longer interfere in politics. But the weakness of Pakistan’s institutions leaves an opening for the army to assert itself. Pakistan’s history shows that even after the army faces political setbacks, it is able to bounce back as a result of bitter divisions among political parties, especially as there are always politicians looking for military support to achieve their political objectives. There has been extraordinary interest in the appointment of Bajwa’s successor as many believe ousted Imran Khan’s long march is linked to the change of army chief.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Bajwa on ’71 War

It has been proved beyond an iota of doubt that Pakistan does not wish to maintain cordial relations with Delhi (‘New chief for Pak army’). It has appointed Lt Gen Munir, who is a spy master and took an active part in the Pulwama attack, as the army chief. There can hardly be any peace at the border and firing will go on as before. Bajwa’s role is questionable as he has termed the 1971 defeat as a political and not a military debacle.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

With pinch of salt

Apropos of ‘New chief for Pak army’; appointing Munir, former ISI chief, as army chief will be of no better consequence for India. Despite admission, though hesitatingly, by the outgoing army chief Bajwa about the Pakistan army’s outsized role in the country’s domestic and foreign policies and pretending to be apolitical, it cannot be believed. Considering the past 75 years’ enmity, the Pakistan army cannot afford to be friendly with India.

Kundu sajjan, by mail

Imran vs army

Refer to ‘New chief for Pak army’; Munir’s stint begins at a time when Pakistan is facing a precarious economic scenario. Though not much is known about his foreign policy views, he is considered close to the outgoing chief Bajwa. Hopefully, he would continue with repairing the frosty ties with the US and ceasefire with India. But his immediate challenge would be to restore public trust in the army. It has never happened in the last three decades that a political leader has directly taken on the army. Imran Khan is threatening to unleash anarchy by taking on the military establishment. And there is no love lost between Khan and Munir. But it looks like checkmate to Khan by the army. Our security establishment, meanwhile, needs to be on its toes.

Bal Govind, Noida

Mind language

Apropos of ‘Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot’; it does not behove the Chief Minister to use derogatory language against his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, especially on the eve of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry into Rajasthan. If the party cannot unite two leaders of the state, it would be a daydream to unite the whole country. Gehlot may also be termed a traitor as he failed to check the boycott of a CLP meeting on September 25.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Spurious drugs

Refer to the menace of fake drugs, this goes to prove that the factory owners are either fraudsters or careless and negligent. Negligence is no excuse. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the defaulters. The consequences of fake drugs can well be imagined. The administration should punish the factory owners along with the retailers who help them sell the drugs. Erring drug inspectors, who may be colluding with the fraudsters, deserve strict punishment in equal measure.

NPS Sohal, by mail

Death for raping daughter

A Sirsa Additional District Judge giving death penalty to a man under POCSO Act for raping his 12-year-old daughter should set the trend to keep the conscience of society alive. But it is moot whether superior courts too will uphold it as the ‘rarest of rare case’ and not dilute the sentence. The purpose of setting up fast-track special courts will stand defeated and deterrence lost if execution of sentence lingers on for years. Only summary trials in stages that the case would henceforth pass through, till its logical conclusion, is imperative to deter repeats. It is wisely said, ‘Men are not hanged for stealing horses, but that horses may not be stolen’.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

