Sceptical of Pak army

Refer to ‘New chief for Pak army’; the post of army chief is considered to be the most powerful office in a country that has seen multiple coups, and where the military influences the government and policy even when not formally in power. Political analysts are sceptical of the army’s promises that it will no longer interfere in politics. But the weakness of Pakistan’s institutions leaves an opening for the army to assert itself. Pakistan’s history shows that even after the army faces political setbacks, it is able to bounce back as a result of bitter divisions among political parties, especially as there are always politicians looking for military support to achieve their political objectives. There has been extraordinary interest in the appointment of Bajwa’s successor as many believe ousted Imran Khan’s long march is linked to the change of army chief.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Bajwa on ’71 War

It has been proved beyond an iota of doubt that Pakistan does not wish to maintain cordial relations with Delhi (‘New chief for Pak army’). It has appointed Lt Gen Munir, who is a spy master and took an active part in the Pulwama attack, as the army chief. There can hardly be any peace at the border and firing will go on as before. Bajwa’s role is questionable as he has termed the 1971 defeat as a political and not a military debacle.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

With pinch of salt

Apropos of ‘New chief for Pak army’; appointing Munir, former ISI chief, as army chief will be of no better consequence for India. Despite admission, though hesitatingly, by the outgoing army chief Bajwa about the Pakistan army’s outsized role in the country’s domestic and foreign policies and pretending to be apolitical, it cannot be believed. Considering the past 75 years’ enmity, the Pakistan army cannot afford to be friendly with India.

Kundu sajjan, by mail

Imran vs army

Refer to ‘New chief for Pak army’; Munir’s stint begins at a time when Pakistan is facing a precarious economic scenario. Though not much is known about his foreign policy views, he is considered close to the outgoing chief Bajwa. Hopefully, he would continue with repairing the frosty ties with the US and ceasefire with India. But his immediate challenge would be to restore public trust in the army. It has never happened in the last three decades that a political leader has directly taken on the army. Imran Khan is threatening to unleash anarchy by taking on the military establishment. And there is no love lost between Khan and Munir. But it looks like checkmate to Khan by the army. Our security establishment, meanwhile, needs to be on its toes.

Bal Govind, Noida

Mind language

Apropos of ‘Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot’; it does not behove the Chief Minister to use derogatory language against his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, especially on the eve of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry into Rajasthan. If the party cannot unite two leaders of the state, it would be a daydream to unite the whole country. Gehlot may also be termed a traitor as he failed to check the boycott of a CLP meeting on September 25.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Spurious drugs

Refer to the menace of fake drugs, this goes to prove that the factory owners are either fraudsters or careless and negligent. Negligence is no excuse. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the defaulters. The consequences of fake drugs can well be imagined. The administration should punish the factory owners along with the retailers who help them sell the drugs. Erring drug inspectors, who may be colluding with the fraudsters, deserve strict punishment in equal measure.

NPS Sohal, by mail

Death for raping daughter

A Sirsa Additional District Judge giving death penalty to a man under POCSO Act for raping his 12-year-old daughter should set the trend to keep the conscience of society alive. But it is moot whether superior courts too will uphold it as the ‘rarest of rare case’ and not dilute the sentence. The purpose of setting up fast-track special courts will stand defeated and deterrence lost if execution of sentence lingers on for years. Only summary trials in stages that the case would henceforth pass through, till its logical conclusion, is imperative to deter repeats. It is wisely said, ‘Men are not hanged for stealing horses, but that horses may not be stolen’.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

4
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

5
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

6
Delhi

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

7
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

8
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

9
Nation

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

10
Entertainment

Johnny Depp not returning for new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie after Disney abandons spin-off

Mosquitoes carrying 'twin viruses', causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for 'glorifying' gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...

ISRO to launch Oceansat, 8 other satellites today

ISRO to launch Oceansat, 8 other satellites today

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...


FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500 crore special industrial package to develop border districts

GNDU honours Covid warrior Iqbal Singh Chahal and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Rival councillors join hands against MC drive to remove hanging cables

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

In her death, UP girl gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons

Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Punjabi varsity’s 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp