Scrap OSD’s post

It was shocking to hear about the AAP Health Minister being accused of corruption. A thing to notice was the role played by his OSD. One wonders who started this trend of appointing close relatives, overlooking their educational qualification, as OSDs. This has been going on for decades. This post should be abolished. The minister, too, instead of looking into ways to fix the broken health system, was looking at gains. Some fundamental change should be brought in the working of the government, otherwise the people of Punjab will be disappointed.

AS Nagpal, Ludhiana

Bold action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has done well to take prompt action against his Health Minister. It needs courage to take such bold action in these times. Intentions of the incumbent CM are honest. The journey ahead is not easy, but with the mandate he has, he can do it.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Mann keeps word

When Bhagwant Mann took over as the CM of Punjab, he had announced that corruption would not be tolerated at any level. People dismissed it as the usual tall talk of politicians. But he has proved them wrong. The sacking and arrest of Health Minister Vijay Singla is perhaps among the rare instances where the Chief Minister has acted with alacrity to dismiss his own minister caught on corruption charges.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Special diet for Sidhu

The court of the chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail to provide Navjot Sidhu with special diet. Who will bear the expenses of this five-star diet? Are such facilities available for other ailing prisoners? The promptness with which the needs of such VIP prisoners are attended to raises eyebrows.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

IPEF initiative

Apropos of ‘Indo-Pacific trade forum’, there is anxiety in many countries about China’s aggressive positioning. Though the US has stated that the IPEF is not a traditional free trade agreement, it can be like a ‘foundation element’ of the overall Indo-Pacific strategy. There is evidence that many IPEF members have chosen tighter trade integration with China despite security concerns. This challenges the IPEF’s latent potential, but it also represents a useful platform for India as it has chosen to opt out of the RCEP. At the same time, it brings out the limitations of India’s present approach to trade policy. India should not shy away from real trade agreements across the Indo-Pacific, otherwise the costs of keeping away may be too high.

EL SINGH, by mail

Trees living entity

It was disheartening to read about the illegal axing of eucalyptus trees in Yamunanagar, and of deodar trees in Palampur. It suggests that the culprits do not care about the law of the land. They know that the law is incompetent to act against them. Time has come to declare the trees as a living entity. Let the rule books be changed and the axing of a tree be called a murder, which should be punishable accordingly. For a start, impose a heavy fine on illegal axing, as is done in Canada, where the fine ranges from $500 to $1 lakh.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Slow-growing trees

The axing of deodar trees without permission is unfortunate and a highly condemnable act. These trees are slow growing, act as air purifiers and add to the natural beauty of a place. As their roots don’t go deep into the soil, they are vulnerable to fall. Any construction activity adjacent to such areas speaks of poor planning, which calls for a review by experts. Take preventive steps to avoid the uprooting and felling of this precious gift of nature.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Felling deodars

It is painful to hear about the cutting down of old deodar trees in Palampur (‘100-year-old deodars in Palampur axed’). The trees being cut by the MC without permission in a bid to remove uprooted trees shows the lack of proper procedure. Strict action should be taken against the corporation and the number of deodars uprooted or cut by them should be replanted.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Implement UGC scales

The HP Government not granting the overdue UGC pay scales to university and college teachers is not understandable when the same have already been granted by other states. The teachers should not be compelled to go on strike and boycott classes. Over six years’ wait for new scales is a torture. The CM should order the release of the 7th pay scales to university and college teachers in the best interest of lakhs of students in the state.

CS MANN, UNA

