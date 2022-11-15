 SC’s displeasure : The Tribune India

SC’s displeasure



Reference to ‘Fill posts of judge’; the apex court’s displeasure over inordinate delay in appointing Collegium-cleared judges’ appointment should be taken by the Centre seriously. This long-simmering issue needs to be resolved at the earliest. When the Collegium has cleared the 11 judges’ appointment, why is the Centre indulging in delaying tactics on one pretext or the other? Such delays will result in the judiciary losing the services of talented judges, who may lose their patience after a while. Since the law authorises the Collegium to propose judicial appointments, there must not be any delay in appointing judges recommended by this body. If the government has any objection, it should express it quickly. But the Centre is neither appointing the judges nor communicating its reservation. The GOI is free to enact the National Judicial Appointment Commission, but until then, both the Collegium and the Centre must adhere to set timelines.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Justice delivery

Apropos of ‘Fill posts of judge’; the judiciary in our country needs to be revamped to expedite the delivery of justice. There are not enough judges in the higher courts and dissension between the recommending agency and appointing authorities has further aggravated the problem. Huge pendency of cases is depriving litigants of access to prompt justice. The appointment of judges on the recommendations of the Collegium is a time-tested process and is prevalent in many countries. The government should focus on improving the delivery of services to the citizens, including quick and easy justice.

Shubham Mahajan, by mail

Gun culture in songs

The decision of the Bhagwant Mann government to impose a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence, prohibiting flaunting of weapons at public events, social gatherings, wedding ceremonies and religious places and also to review all existing arms licences, are appreciable steps. This step has been necessitated due to the deteriorating law and order situation and back-to-back targeted killings in the state recently. Moreover, the decision to register a police case against those who indulge in hate speech is also commendable. The government should ensure that these orders, issued with the intent to restore public confidence in the state administration and effective policing, are implemented in letter and spirit. Any dilution would defeat the purpose of issuing them.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

Glorifying weapons

Kudos to the Punjab Government for banning the display of weapons in songs. These songs, showing expensive cars, foreign locations, farmhouses, alcohol, women and weapons, have a negative impact on youth as they identify it with real life and work towards achieving them. Let us hope that our regional songs change for the better.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Victory for England

Apropos of ‘Undisputed kings’; England edged Pakistan to secure the historic title victory and become cricket’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles. Aside from a ‘blip’ against Ireland, England have been superb in this form of the game over the past couple of years. But let us not forget the role that Pakistan played. They had two narrow defeats in their opening two games, but later surged through to the final off the back of the best pace attack in world T20 cricket. England, though, have taken the spoils and are now the standard bearers for white-ball cricket. It is time for other teams to step up and match them now.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Liquor thief

The middle ‘Liquor thief in the house’ rekindled memories. Our son did one better. He and his cousin would add boiled light tea decoction to keep the level in the bottle. Unknowingly, I served such decoction to my visiting friends and/or relatives. They didn’t complain. On the contrary, they would ask me about the brand! My son would reverse the process by adding ‘whiskey’ to a full tumbler of water.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Rise in crime

Apropos of ‘Out on bail, dera man shot in Kotkapura’; hardly a day passes when there is no incident of killing, loot or extortion in the state. Where are the police? Full-page advertisements by the government have failed to win the confidence of the people. Attractive slogans mean nothing to people. They want to know what is actually being done for good governance. Why spend crores of rupees from the exchequer to flaunt welfare schemes?

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

DERA FOLLOWER’S MURDER: SI’s son held for giving shelter to accused

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Health Dept comes up with self-assessment tool