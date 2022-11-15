SC’s displeasure

Reference to ‘Fill posts of judge’; the apex court’s displeasure over inordinate delay in appointing Collegium-cleared judges’ appointment should be taken by the Centre seriously. This long-simmering issue needs to be resolved at the earliest. When the Collegium has cleared the 11 judges’ appointment, why is the Centre indulging in delaying tactics on one pretext or the other? Such delays will result in the judiciary losing the services of talented judges, who may lose their patience after a while. Since the law authorises the Collegium to propose judicial appointments, there must not be any delay in appointing judges recommended by this body. If the government has any objection, it should express it quickly. But the Centre is neither appointing the judges nor communicating its reservation. The GOI is free to enact the National Judicial Appointment Commission, but until then, both the Collegium and the Centre must adhere to set timelines.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Justice delivery

Apropos of ‘Fill posts of judge’; the judiciary in our country needs to be revamped to expedite the delivery of justice. There are not enough judges in the higher courts and dissension between the recommending agency and appointing authorities has further aggravated the problem. Huge pendency of cases is depriving litigants of access to prompt justice. The appointment of judges on the recommendations of the Collegium is a time-tested process and is prevalent in many countries. The government should focus on improving the delivery of services to the citizens, including quick and easy justice.

Shubham Mahajan, by mail

Gun culture in songs

The decision of the Bhagwant Mann government to impose a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence, prohibiting flaunting of weapons at public events, social gatherings, wedding ceremonies and religious places and also to review all existing arms licences, are appreciable steps. This step has been necessitated due to the deteriorating law and order situation and back-to-back targeted killings in the state recently. Moreover, the decision to register a police case against those who indulge in hate speech is also commendable. The government should ensure that these orders, issued with the intent to restore public confidence in the state administration and effective policing, are implemented in letter and spirit. Any dilution would defeat the purpose of issuing them.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

Glorifying weapons

Kudos to the Punjab Government for banning the display of weapons in songs. These songs, showing expensive cars, foreign locations, farmhouses, alcohol, women and weapons, have a negative impact on youth as they identify it with real life and work towards achieving them. Let us hope that our regional songs change for the better.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Victory for England

Apropos of ‘Undisputed kings’; England edged Pakistan to secure the historic title victory and become cricket’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles. Aside from a ‘blip’ against Ireland, England have been superb in this form of the game over the past couple of years. But let us not forget the role that Pakistan played. They had two narrow defeats in their opening two games, but later surged through to the final off the back of the best pace attack in world T20 cricket. England, though, have taken the spoils and are now the standard bearers for white-ball cricket. It is time for other teams to step up and match them now.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Liquor thief

The middle ‘Liquor thief in the house’ rekindled memories. Our son did one better. He and his cousin would add boiled light tea decoction to keep the level in the bottle. Unknowingly, I served such decoction to my visiting friends and/or relatives. They didn’t complain. On the contrary, they would ask me about the brand! My son would reverse the process by adding ‘whiskey’ to a full tumbler of water.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Rise in crime

Apropos of ‘Out on bail, dera man shot in Kotkapura’; hardly a day passes when there is no incident of killing, loot or extortion in the state. Where are the police? Full-page advertisements by the government have failed to win the confidence of the people. Attractive slogans mean nothing to people. They want to know what is actually being done for good governance. Why spend crores of rupees from the exchequer to flaunt welfare schemes?

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

