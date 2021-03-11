Sedition law

Apropos of ‘Apex court puts sedition law on hold’; since the Centre has agreed to reexamine and the SC has also put on hold the application of the colonial era IPC Section 124A till its review is completed, it is time for the sedition law to disappear from the law books. Sedition is of course not the only draconian law that curtails civil liberties. The UAPA is another misused law that also needs re-examination. Some courts have already made observations on UAPA as a tool of suppression and harassment. Terrorism is cited as a justification for the use of UAPA, but even granting that, this law needs to be watered down a bit.

SK Singh by email

Indo-Pak relations

Reference to ‘Reset ties with Pakistan’; a redeeming feature in Indo-Pak relations has been the general goodwill between people to people. India has objected to third party intervention to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Therefore, it is for India to take initiatives, saving huge expenditure on defence which can be utilised for people's welfare.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Regrettable video

A video is being circulated on social media showing some teachers in an unfavourable light at a lunch offered to them by the Punjab government after their meeting with the Chief Minister at Ludhiana. Sadly, most have condemned the behaviour of the teachers, and wondered about the plight of the mid-day meals schools serve to their students. Was this not a failure on the part of the meeting's organisers? Had the CM been having lunch with the teachers, a rare possibility as elections are five years away, could such a chaos have occured? It is shameful to subject teachers to such treatment.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Airfare cap

Apropos of 'Existing airfare cap protects both flyers, airlines, says Scindia', Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has rightly asserted that the cap on airfare benefitted both the travellers and airlines. In the absence of such a cap, airlines face undue competition and the passengers are a harried lot. However, the government must check the price of ATF, so that states in a belt levy the same GST and avoid unhealthy competition.

Upendra Sharma by mail

State of buses

It is really shocking to note that buses in the fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation are in a state of neglect. The ageing fleet needs to be replaced so that the lives of passengers are not endangered. The hazards of keeping public transport languishing cannot be understated to reduce mishaps and loss of lives.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

High Court verdict

Refer to ‘Split HC verdict on marital rape’; it has belittled the status of married women who, by inference of the opinion of one judge, can be raped by her husband even when she doesn’t give her consent though consensual consent is necessary to have physical relations, else it amounts to a crime. Not to consider it a crime is to malign the sacred institution of marriage. The wife is an equal partner in a marriage, who is assured of respect and security. The husband is expected to honour the feelings and sentiments of the wife. Any cruelty and oppression is brutality and aggression, amounting to domestic violence, a punishable crime.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepore City

Power problems

In India, nearly 70% of the electricity is generated by coal-based thermal power plants. But some of these thermal plants are grappling with coal inventory dipping to critical levels in Punjab. Given that both coal mining and logistics through railways are dominated by GOI enterprises, it reflects on official management of an essential commodity requirement. Due to early start of heat wave and shortage of coal, some units have to be shut down and unprecedented power cuts imposed. In the absence of timely support from the state government, the PSPCL has no other option but to spend extra to draw more power from the Central grid. Ad hoc reforms will not work any longer. The coal distribution link to thermal plants in Punjab and other states, has to be improved.

Lajwant Singh, by email

Post of CDS

Refer to 'Nuclear command & control'; one opinion is that the post is even superfluous. A CDS from one force may have only superficial knowledge and not any deep know-how of the command and control functions of the other two forces. Professional functions of their respective force can be best performed by the three service chiefs and not an ‘outsider’. There is thus a need to have a relook on the necessity of having a CDS.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-yr high

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high

Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...

NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate

NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate

Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved

