Apropos of ‘I-Day speech’; August 15 holds immense historical and emotional importance, symbolising the end of colonial subjugation and the beginning of a new era for the nation. The PM, on this auspicious occasion at least, should have refrained from passing derogatory comments against Opposition parties. Rather than dwelling upon the achievements of his own party alone, he should have acknowledged the contribution made by successive governments of different political parties over the past 76 years. That would have been more graceful and helped foster a spirit of collaboration, enhance national unity and strengthen the bonds between states and regions. The PM just focused on self-glorification.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Long way to go

Refer to ‘I-Day speech’; the Prime Minister should have shown restraint and not made the address a political pitch for the 2024 General Election. There is no doubt that India has made remarkable progress in the last few years on the economic front, but there is a long distance to cover when it comes to reducing poverty and inequality in our society. We should not rest till we become a developed nation. Last but not the least, a developed nation must be a highly inclusive nation, too.

Bal Govind, Noida

Impose harsh penalties

Apropos of ‘CAD audit findings’; while the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been designed to bring affordable healthcare to millions of beneficiaries, reports of fraudulent practices in its implementation are worrisome. A Bathinda medical college was delisted following a complaint, but delisting alone doesn’t serve as an effective deterrent for hospitals engaging in corrupt practices. The government must initiate stronger measures against such hospitals. Combating fraudulent practices in healthcare schemes requires a comprehensive approach involving not only government action but also public awareness and media engagement. Governments can consider enacting or amending laws that impose harsh penalties, fines and criminal charges.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Death and destruction in Shimla

The unprecedented loss of life and property in Shimla is the nature’s reaction to human activities such as deforestation and road expansion. The Shimla-Kalka railway track was laid over a century ago in tough hill terrain with 100-odd tunnels and 800 bridges. The rationale behind these tunnels and bridges was that the British refrained from tinkering with the natural topography of the mountains. Wanton destruction of mountains and forests for the sake of roads and infrastructure increases the risk of landslides, flooding and other natural disasters.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

A great initiative

Refer to ‘SC issues handbook on gender stereotypes’; the SC has taken a big step towards weeding out stereotypes and perceived notions about women. The generalised preconception of gender identity needs to be changed. Words convey the ultimate intention of the lawmaker or the judge. Using inclusive language that respects and reflects a range of gender identities helps create a more welcoming and accepting environment for all individuals. The laudable initiative carries a valuable message for society as well.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Standardisation of generic drugs

Apropos of ‘Don’t let drug manufacturing become a cottage industry’; though the National Medical Commission has recommended the use of generic drugs, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is against their mandatory use due to quality concerns. Generic drugs typically enter the market after the patent protection for a specific brand-name drug expires. Different companies are allowed to manufacture the same drug, which is marketed by them in different shapes, colours, tastes and prices. In the recent past, many samples of drugs of even reputed companies have failed. This shows poor quality control. The IMA’s reservations regarding the quality of generic drugs highlight the need for stringent regulatory standards.

KR Bharti, Shimla

