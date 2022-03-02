Set up more colleges

The Central government’s stand over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its lackadaisical attitude over the evacuation of stranded Indian students have exposed its hypocrisy (‘Desperate for a degree’, Nous Indica). First, as a rising economic and military power, India should have played an assertive role to defuse the escalating tensions. Instead of mere advocacy of the path of diplomacy and dialogue and abstention from voting at the UNSC meeting twice, it should have condemned Russia for its aggressive action. Second, it has laid bare the chinks in the field of medical education in the country. Due to the high fee structure and complex admission criteria, students from middle-class families pursue higher studies abroad, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. The government should open more medical colleges or allow reputed private hospitals to run MBBS courses to provide affordable quality education at home.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Medical education

Refer to ‘Desperate for a degree’ (Nous Indica); we should seriously think about expanding the domain and scale of medical education in our country. We should set up more government medical colleges and keep the fees of medical education affordable even for lower middle-class families. Private players may also be encouraged to invest in medical education, but with a cap on maximum fees. Reputed medical experts and medical university teachers must monitor the quality of training and teaching.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Strategic silence

Apropos of ‘UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks’, India has abstained from voting in the UNSC for the second time amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, refraining from voting is not indifference on India’s part, but strategic silence. Historically, India has maintained good ties with Russia as well as the US. This puts India in a sticky situation, and in the looming threat of a full-blown war, it’s best that India not take any side just yet.

Prateek Sachdeva, Mohali

NATO mute spectator

Under no circumstances would a full-scale war break out between Russia and NATO, in the context of Russian invasion of Ukraine, keeping in mind the Russian might. Big players like the US, EU and UK, with their economy hit by the pandemic could only impose economic sanctions and would try to ostracise Russia. The Ukrainian crisis is decades old. The gist of the unfolding episode is that NATO is a mere spectator. It knew the consequences and aftermath of the war of attrition, while Ukraine is paying the sole price. Russia would not be hurt by sanctions immediately. Its dependency will grow on China and the new crony, Pakistan.

Kumar Rajesh, Solan

India’s call

Indian diplomacy is struggling between the NATO group of capitalism and the Warsaw group of communism (‘The Delhi dilemma’). Putin is aggressive and adamant. The UNSC is working as a silent spectator. The Indian stand remained dynamic during Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan. Our peacekeeping force has had played a landmark role to maintain global peace. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a great challenge. Our diplomacy and future will depend upon the wisdom of our decisions.

Harish Saroha, Chandigarh

Scientific knowledge

Science Day is observed every year but its applicability is rare even in the field of academic knowledge. Today, our education system is limited to theoretical knowledge. Learners are not given practical or logical concepts. Many institutions have laboratories but students do not have access to these labs. Scientific knowledge should be imparted beyond textbooks and education should be shifted from rote method, otherwise it would create a hindrance in the future of the youth.

Sukhmeet Kaur, by mail

Only profit matters

Refer to ‘Shady biz of pvt schools’; education is the most potent weapon, and sound value-based education is the base. Unfortunately, lately in our country, education has been totally commercialised, vulgarised and vandalised at every level. Government schools are in shambles due to C-grade infrastructure and poor quality of teaching. Private schools are exploiting and fleecing parents in the name of English-medium schools with a holistic approach. Students are charged heavily and teachers are paid poorly. Several schools have been violating CBSE bylaws in the matter of constitution of governing body, method of recruitment, service conditions and conduct of teachers. Unless stern action is taken, unscrupulous private managements are not going to mend their ways. At present, out of every 100 children attending elementary school, only 12 reach graduation level, whereas in Europe, it is 60-70.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

