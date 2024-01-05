Setback for INDIA

The Supreme Court has rejected the demand for an inquiry by either a special investigation team or the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations made in the Hindenburg Research report concerning stock price manipulations by the Adani Group. The decision comes at a time when leaders of INDIA are attempting to politicise the issue for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It could be a significant setback for them. The Opposition bloc should focus on raising issues that directly impact the people as the Adani matter is not related to the masses. Therefore, it is advisable for the Opposition to articulate its own plans and communicate what it intends to do if voted to power. Solely adopting an anti-Modi and anti-Adani stance may not prove effective.

Hassan Khan, Mumbai

Don’t pass laws in haste

Refer to ‘Truckers’ strike’; implementing laws, policies and decisions without proper groundwork can lead to such situations, with the impact being felt by the people. Demonetisation and the three farm laws had caused chaos. While stringent laws are necessary to reduce fatal accidents and save lives, hastily making, passing and implementing laws can result in their full or partial reversal. The government has not enacted laws addressing the issue of poorly maintained roads, which contribute to many fatal mishaps. There is a pressing need to formulate a comprehensive road policy.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Delhi liquor policy scam

Apropos of ‘Kejriwal skips ED summons, again’; regardless of the real motive behind the Enforcement Directorate’s actions, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should have complied with the summons to join the investigation related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Evading cooperation with a duly authorised agency by a democratically elected leader may send out wrong signals and could be construed as obstructing the legal process. If he is innocent, he should not fear any perceived political vendetta.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Scant regard for law

The modus operandi of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reveals scant regard for the rule of law. It is unbecoming of the CM to act in such an irresponsible manner. Kejriwal has skipped summons from the ED on multiple occasions. It is imperative for him to remember that he cannot dictate terms to an investigating agency. If he has any objections, he should communicate them directly to the ED or seek redressal through courts. It appears he is attempting to garner public sympathy by provoking the agency to issue an arrest warrant against him.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Influence of politicised religion

Apropos of ‘Religious vocabularies do not make for good politics’; in fact, the influence of politicised religion on the Indian psyche is so strong that it takes precedence over urgent issues such as unemployment and inflation. The BJP aims to present the inauguration of the Ram temple as a milestone in religious terms, separate from broader political considerations. The party is claiming credit for leading the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign and seeks to push the narrative that the fulfilment of the promise to build the grand temple occurred during the BJP’s rule. As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the party intends to leverage this achievement, while trying to sweep critical issues under the carpet.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Productive institution

Refer to ‘Productivity in sleep mode’; the 33-day-long Commando Course at the Infantry School, Belgaum (Karnataka), mandatory for all infantry officers, stands out as the most productive institution in sleep mode. The programme involves speed marches with battle loads exceeding 20 kg, commencing at night after strenuous sessions under the sun. During the 40-km speed march, fatigued commandos gradually slip into sleep, often awakening only upon colliding with a fellow ahead. Despite receiving choicest expletives from the latter, the commando finds satisfaction in realising that he has covered considerable distance in a state of slumber.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Supreme Court