Shortage of judges



Apropos of ‘Centrally tardy’; almost all courts in India are facing a shortage of judges. The abnormal delay by the Law Ministry in clearing the names of judges recommended by the SC Collegium cannot be justified. Over five crore cases are pending in our courts. The sanctioned strength of judges has not been reviewed for a long time. Even though our population has reached 140 crore, nothing has been done to increase the strength of judges. Courts are the only means of justice in our country after the failure of the political and administrative pillars of democracy.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Judicial vacancies

Refer to ‘Centrally tardy’; the enormous vacancies in judiciary in the backdrop of over five crore cases underline the callous attitude of the ruling dispensation, irrespective of the party in power. Vacancies should be filled at the earliest before people who have been longing for justice for years lose confidence in the system. It is sad to learn that a few judges listed for appointment have already withdrawn their consent. Perhaps this is what the government desires, to exclude those who may not toe its line. It should be remembered that a sound judiciary with an ability to function independently can alone keep democracy alive.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (ap)

Women in labour markets

Apropos of ‘Gender pay parity’; over a hundred years ago, most women in the US were not part of the workforce. Prof Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize is timely, as ending gender discrimination is a primary goal for policymakers across the globe. A lot of resources are spent on the promotion of girls’ education. However, this doesn't ensure that they join the labour force effectively. Some drop out mid-career and many face some form of discrimination. This is a global story and Prof Goldin has shown that gender disparity will not reduce with economic development, as shortcomings exist in several economies. Economic growth doesn’t always improve labour market results for women.

SANJAY CHOPRA, Mohali

Gender pay gap

Apropos of ‘Gender pay parity’; Prof Claudia Goldin has been honoured for highlighting the plight of women in a men’s world. She has delved deep into the wide-ranging pay disparities that exist. She has noted with details the role played by women in the labour market. Typically, it is said that women are essentially home-makers, but it must not be forgotten that they make up for nearly half of the humanity. One gender can’t do without the other. By conferring the Nobel Prize on her, the Nobel Committee has rightly honoured her efforts to bring the attention back to women and how they deserve to get much more than they actually do.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Enduring bond between India, Israel

Refer to ‘India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict’; the recent briefing by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to our PM underscores the enduring bond between India and Israel. Amid the conflict in West Asia, India’s show of solidarity is a testament to the strength of our diplomatic ties. India and Israel share democratic values and innovative prowess, forming the basis of our robust relationship. As we navigate geopolitical complexities, it is crucial to promote dialogue and peace. India can play a pivotal role in facilitating conversations that lead to lasting solutions. This display of support not only fortifies our bilateral relations but also contributes to regional stability.

Anisha Gupta, Lucknow

Air pollution in NCR

Apropos of ‘SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR’; the Supreme Court (SC) has sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management on the measures taken to curb pollution in the National Capital Region, which is a crucial step towards addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing our region. It is imperative that all stakeholders, including government bodies, environmental experts and civil society, come together to devise comprehensive strategies to combat pollution effectively. The SC’s guidance is an opportunity for us to rethink and redefine our approach to environmental conservation and public health.

Varshita bhura, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

