Refer to ‘Protecting the consumer’; with technological evolution taking place at a breakneck speed, reaching out to the customer has found new ways and means, and social media influencers are proving to be a critical cog in this wheel. It is good that the government has asked the influencers to spell out their material gains from promotions. The followers should know how much profit their influencers are making for promoting a specific product. Their decision would then be a well-informed one. But would the influencers reveal it all?

Bal Govind, Noida

Pak offer not earnest

Pakistan is a constant source of trouble for India, but for its own selfish ends, it wants cordial ties, while at the same time, it won’t budge from the path of enmity with India (‘Unreliable Pakistan’). Friendship and terrorism can’t run together. What is the relation between good ties with India and the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K? Shehbaz Sharif or the previous PMs of Pakistan have never shied away from raising the issue of Kashmir internationally. Now, due to the total collapse of governance, Pakistan is on the brink of starvation and bankruptcy. Terrorism is being exported to India through the ISI. The same terrorism has pushed Pakistan into a cesspool of turmoil. Drones are being used to smuggle drugs and weapons into India. Are these nefarious activities conducive to developing friendly relations with India? Harping on Kashmir is a sure recipe for Pakistan’s doom. Let it now understand that its survival depends upon cordial ties with India.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

India set to lead

The Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi is an assertion of India’s arrival on the geopolitical stage, which may upset the West’s hegemonic designs (‘Hopes for a new world order’). India’s G20 presidency will bring about a sea change in the fortunes of developing countries because our belief that the world is one family is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. The steps taken by PM Modi and the External Affairs Minister are an effective expression of India’s mature mentorship in world affairs.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Govt vs judiciary

The standoff between the government and judiciary over the appointment of the Delhi High Court judge has its roots in the government’s age-old propensity to rule over public institutions. Be it the UGC, RBI or any other autonomous body, the government has been holding sway through its nominees. The issue that the SC’s appointee is gay, is only an excuse. It is a perceived threat to cultural and Vedic values to which the ruling party has shown adherence in its policies. The real threat is the supremacy of the executive.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

Hockey debacle

The exit of the Indian men’s hockey team from the World Cup is heart-breaking. Now the blame game, which we seem to have mastered, will start, and the coach will be blamed for the poor show. The despair in his eyes was evident. More so, because he knows that he will become the scapegoat. The performance of Harmanpreet Singh, both as a captain and drag-flicker, has been pathetic. The final straw was his performance during the ‘sudden death shootout’. If the IHF is thinking of sacking the coach, drop Harmanpreet too.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Revival of Urdu

Refer to the article ‘10 years of Rekhta’ (‘Reflections’; The Sunday Tribune); the efforts of people like Sanjiv Saraf to promote Urdu through Rekhta and Jashn-e-Rekhta is laudable. It brings a faint glimmer of hope to an otherwise dismal scenario of language politics. Urdu, which once used to be the lingua franca of the Indian subcontinent, was the language of the masses. It was not restricted to a particular region or religious group. The great variety and largely secular nature of its literature have given it an almost universal appeal. It makes the most mundane things seem lyrical and poetic. To quote a poet: ‘Woh kare baat to har lafz se khushbu aaye,/Aisee bolee voh hi bole jisey Urdu aaye.’ Efforts by Rekhta can help resurrect the dying language, and thereby bring different communities together.

Paramjeet Singh, Ropar

Students in background

The Punjab Government, in tandem with the education department, is doing its best to make schools smart. The focus is on making buildings beautiful. Students are being ignored as teachers are advertising their buildings and colourful classrooms on social media. No teacher is seen making efforts to speak in English with her students; or help them solve difficult sums. The government must focus on the development of students rather than just buildings and infrastructure.

Bonny Mittal, by mail

