Sounds good

Apropos of ‘Rooted cosmopolitanism’, it is easy to pontificate but tough to put the idea into practice. Had this holistic heterogeneity and connectedness been put into practice when the nation won independence, there would have been no preoccupation with the way organised religions mark one’s identity. Reminding society of this noble sentiment sounds morally good but it will serve no purpose because the spirit of the idea has dampened. To reawaken this way of life, it needs infusion of liberalism in all walks of social and political life but its beginning can only be made if a wholehearted approach is resorted to in the field of education.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

In the dark

Why talk about a few sectors in Chandigarh that suffered a power crisis? What about VIP sectors and houses of ministers and Governor, where the power supply was not disrupted? They are a privileged class. It was all due to the carelessness of the administration. The employees had already declared the strike date. It should either have spoken to the employees and given them an assurance that their demands would be considered or alternative arrangements made, so that the public would not have been affected. Patients in hospitals and the ailing elderly in their homes had a hard time.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

War no solution

Russia’s actions on Ukraine have threatened the peace and stability of the world. After the Cold War, this is the worst crisis between Russia and the US/West. Russia wanting to forcefully take over a democratic country like Ukraine is an attack on all democratic nations. On the other hand, the US, its allies and NATO have forced Russia to find an excuse to annex Ukraine. India is trying to balance its opinion because both Russia and the US are our partners in trade. We can’t have another global crisis at a time when the whole world is grappling with issues of climate change, civil wars, poverty and terrorism. Countries should shun their egos and superpower aspirations and work towards the greater good of humankind.

Vishiwjeet Singh, Chandigarh

Ukraine confrontation

Refer to the Ukraine crisis, India has rightly maintained neutrality and a fine balance, sticking to its position in the United Nations that has been calling for defusing tensions through dialogue. Though India may be under some US pressure, New Delhi cannot ignore its historical bilateral ties with Russia. The US seems to argue that India must view the Russia-Ukraine issue the same way it views China’s expansionist designs in Asia. But there is a difference between the two issues for India. While China is an immediate threat for India, given the geopolitical realities, Ukraine does not fall into the same strategic category. This of course should not be considered as if Ukraine does not matter to India. But every country has the right and prerogative of strategic prioritisation. It must not be forgotten that America had little time for India’s position on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism when Pakistan was the US’s own strategic priority. And also China today presents the biggest systemic threat to the international order. Russia, meanwhile, simply does not pose the same challenges. Principles alone don’t make for strategic choices, aligning interests do, but on China, India and the American interests do align.

SK SINGH, by mail

Women voters

Apropos of ‘Women voters outnumber men in 12 segments’, it is heartening that women voters have outnumbered male voters. This is a humble beginning of a new era in Punjab politics. Hopefully, this trend will increase enormously in future. First-time voters in Punjab are cautious about issues involving the general public and inclined to launch a major step to alter the prevailing situation in that belt. Influence and interest of NRIs belonging to that area will definitely have an impact on the mindset of the voters.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Open ACC to women

Women have been inducted into the military police. Most of them are eligible to appear in the Army Cadet College (ACC) entrance written examination for admission to the college. However, they have not been provided with an opportunity to appear in the examination. Male candidates are not only allowed, but also encouraged by the Army to appear in the examination. If girls can appear in the NDA examination, why not allow them to take admission to the ACC as service cadets?

Lt Col Kuldip Lalotra (Retd), Pathankot

