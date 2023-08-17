 Stop reckless destruction : The Tribune India

Stop reckless destruction



Apropos of ‘Another tragedy’; all the tragedies that are happening in Himachal Pradesh are man-made. Rapid urbanisation, deforestation and inappropriate land-use practices increase the vulnerability of hilly areas to natural disasters such as floods and landslides. I have been visiting Shimla since 1982. At that time, there were only wooden houses and no cars. Cemented high-rise buildings were not allowed. One could even see CMs walking on the road. We have shamelessly destroyed Shimla. Unfortunately, the locals have actively participated in the destruction of their homeland. Protecting one’s land is crucial for the long-term well-being of a community and its future generations. It is time to stop reckless destruction in the name of development.

Manmohan Singh, Kharar

Construction in name of tourism

Allowing massive construction activities throughout Himachal Pradesh in the name of tourism has resulted in massive landslides. While tourism can bring economic benefits, it can also strain resources and infrastructure. In 1985, there used to be one or two small hotels near The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Now, from Dharampur to Kasauli, there’s a continuous row of luxury hotels on both sides of the road, and many more are under construction. The construction of a four-laned highway has added to the miseries of the people. From Parwanoo to Sanawar, there’s again a row of swanky food plazas that have been built on hillsides and in valleys.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Be battle-ready

Apropos of ‘India’s challenges’; peace and harmony are fundamental prerequisites for any country’s progress and development. Violence and hatred are detrimental to growth and the overall societal well-being. ‘Unity in diversity’ is a fundamental aspect of India’s identity, and it’s crucial for maintaining social cohesion and fostering a peaceful and prosperous society. The incidents of violence and hatred can have a far-reaching impact, affecting not only social harmony but also economic activities and overall development. Besides, the country has severe challenges on the external front too. Thus, India must always be battle-ready to confront any misadventure from hostile nations. India is a peace-loving country, but it can’t afford to lower the guard.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Acknowledge obstacles

Independence Day serves as an occasion for our nation to reflect upon the journey since attaining freedom. Our foundational principles of democracy, equality and fraternity have been the guiding lights that have steered the nation through challenges over the past several decades. Our nation, with its burgeoning population and robust economy, commands a significant global position. However, it is imperative to acknowledge the persistent obstacles, including communal tensions, inequality and threat to fundamental rights. The Independence Day address by PM Modi seemed like an electoral pitch. Such a political tone was inappropriate for this solemn occasion.

Vishal Mayur, Karnataka

Need to revamp laws

Refer to ‘Cong seeks national debate on proposed criminal law revamp’; as with any legal system, periodic review and updates are necessary to ensure that the laws remain relevant and effective in addressing contemporary challenges and societal changes. Thus, it is time to revamp the criminal laws. Society evolves over time, and new types of crimes emerge due to technological advancements. Updating the Indian Penal Code would ensure that it covers these offences adequately. It will certainly be a change for the good if the colonial-era laws are replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Clinics

Apropos of ‘76 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated by Mann’; this is a commendable step towards providing affordable and accessible healthcare to the people of Punjab, especially the poor and marginalised sections. The clinics provide 41 tests free of cost to patients. The total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state has reached 659, which is a remarkable achievement in a short span of time. CM Mann has shown that he is not only a popular leader but also a responsible administrator who delivers on his promises.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Punjab

'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Trending

AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

Nation

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

Punjab

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Trending

Mob thrash boy at Mumbai railway station while chanting religious slogans

Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats

Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again

Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day