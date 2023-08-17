Apropos of ‘Another tragedy’; all the tragedies that are happening in Himachal Pradesh are man-made. Rapid urbanisation, deforestation and inappropriate land-use practices increase the vulnerability of hilly areas to natural disasters such as floods and landslides. I have been visiting Shimla since 1982. At that time, there were only wooden houses and no cars. Cemented high-rise buildings were not allowed. One could even see CMs walking on the road. We have shamelessly destroyed Shimla. Unfortunately, the locals have actively participated in the destruction of their homeland. Protecting one’s land is crucial for the long-term well-being of a community and its future generations. It is time to stop reckless destruction in the name of development.

Manmohan Singh, Kharar

Construction in name of tourism

Allowing massive construction activities throughout Himachal Pradesh in the name of tourism has resulted in massive landslides. While tourism can bring economic benefits, it can also strain resources and infrastructure. In 1985, there used to be one or two small hotels near The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Now, from Dharampur to Kasauli, there’s a continuous row of luxury hotels on both sides of the road, and many more are under construction. The construction of a four-laned highway has added to the miseries of the people. From Parwanoo to Sanawar, there’s again a row of swanky food plazas that have been built on hillsides and in valleys.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Be battle-ready

Apropos of ‘India’s challenges’; peace and harmony are fundamental prerequisites for any country’s progress and development. Violence and hatred are detrimental to growth and the overall societal well-being. ‘Unity in diversity’ is a fundamental aspect of India’s identity, and it’s crucial for maintaining social cohesion and fostering a peaceful and prosperous society. The incidents of violence and hatred can have a far-reaching impact, affecting not only social harmony but also economic activities and overall development. Besides, the country has severe challenges on the external front too. Thus, India must always be battle-ready to confront any misadventure from hostile nations. India is a peace-loving country, but it can’t afford to lower the guard.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Acknowledge obstacles

Independence Day serves as an occasion for our nation to reflect upon the journey since attaining freedom. Our foundational principles of democracy, equality and fraternity have been the guiding lights that have steered the nation through challenges over the past several decades. Our nation, with its burgeoning population and robust economy, commands a significant global position. However, it is imperative to acknowledge the persistent obstacles, including communal tensions, inequality and threat to fundamental rights. The Independence Day address by PM Modi seemed like an electoral pitch. Such a political tone was inappropriate for this solemn occasion.

Vishal Mayur, Karnataka

Need to revamp laws

Refer to ‘Cong seeks national debate on proposed criminal law revamp’; as with any legal system, periodic review and updates are necessary to ensure that the laws remain relevant and effective in addressing contemporary challenges and societal changes. Thus, it is time to revamp the criminal laws. Society evolves over time, and new types of crimes emerge due to technological advancements. Updating the Indian Penal Code would ensure that it covers these offences adequately. It will certainly be a change for the good if the colonial-era laws are replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Clinics

Apropos of ‘76 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated by Mann’; this is a commendable step towards providing affordable and accessible healthcare to the people of Punjab, especially the poor and marginalised sections. The clinics provide 41 tests free of cost to patients. The total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state has reached 659, which is a remarkable achievement in a short span of time. CM Mann has shown that he is not only a popular leader but also a responsible administrator who delivers on his promises.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

