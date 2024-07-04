Stop revering godmen

Refer to ‘116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse’; as many as 2.5 lakh people had reportedly crammed into the venue meant to accommodate just 80,000. It is a pity that so many people still revere self-proclaimed gurus. These godmen hold massive sway over the masses. Hordes of gullible people credulously believe everything these godmen say. It goes without saying that Bhole Baba bears responsibility for the stampede. But those who had crowded into the venue are also to blame for the tragedy. Their irresponsible behaviour cannot be excused. The ongoing probe will help fix accountability for the harrowing episode.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

An avoidable tragedy

The stampede in UP’s Hathras that has claimed more than 100 lives was an avoidable tragedy, which makes it all the more heartrending. The deadly mix of utter negligence on the part of the organisers, indifference of the authorities concerned and widespread ignorance among the masses is to blame for it. Why were hordes of people allowed to throng the venue without adequate arrangements in place? As is the norm, the government is going to set up a committee to ascertain what went wrong. Authorities across the country must draw lessons from this tragedy and take effective steps to prevent a repeat of it.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

Rahul leads the Opposition charge

Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was significant. It has set the tone for a revitalised Opposition. His searing remarks, though expunged, reflect the truth. The Opposition’s newfound confidence is palpable, and its determination to hold the ruling regime accountable is a welcome change. PM Narendra Modi’s jibe at the Congress’ lack of strength in numbers notwithstanding, Rahul has made a mark. The Opposition must continue to speak truth to power, but with facts and evidence, not hearsay. Mahua Moitra’s feistiness is an inspiration, and the Opposition must draw strength from her.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Don’t disrupt the session

Led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, a buoyant Opposition has asserted its position in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha without constant heckling or interruption. However, much to the dismay of the countrymen, PM Narendra Modi’s address in the House was marred by sloganeering and walkouts by a disruptive Opposition. It is imperative for a vibrant democracy that our lawmakers utilise the time during a session to hold productive discussions for public welfare. Regardless of politics, MPs must exercise restraint and not do anything disruptive.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Manufacturing on the rebound

India’s manufacturing sector is on the rebound, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reaching 58.3 in June. The remarkable growth, driven by domestic demand and government infrastructure spending, showcases India’s resilience and potential. The sector’s strong performance is a testament to the country’s status as the fastest growing major economy in the world. The record pace of job creation, with hiring surging for the fourth consecutive month, is a significant achievement. While inflationary pressures persist, manufacturers have managed to maintain profit margins by passing on higher costs to consumers. As the government prepares to present the full Budget, the manufacturing sector’s growth is likely to be a key highlight.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Biden’s age not a hurdle

US President Joe Biden’s debate performance has sparked calls for him to step aside and let a younger candidate take on the mantle. The whole world watched as Biden struggled to string his thoughts together while on the big stage last Thursday. But his poor debate showing must not distract American voters from the achievements of his administration. Unlike Biden, Donald Trump puts his interests above those of the public. He is not fit for public office. The American electorate must not focus on Biden’s age while casting their ballots this November.

Himanshu Tandon, by mail

