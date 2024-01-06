Strengthen cybersecurity

‘Cybercrime surge’ rightly highlights the drastic need to curb the rising graph of cybercrimes in the country. It is a fact that digital growth has made life quite easy for people using mobile phones. However, the rising occurrence of digital crime has created a sense of insecurity among both educated and illiterate persons. The elderly are particularly vulnerable as most of them are digital novices. There should be a reliable mechanism to identify, expose and nab cybercriminals.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Maintain strong passwords

Apropos of ‘Cybercrime surge’; the alarming surge in cybercrimes should serve as a wake-up call for every user of digital services. The Reserve Bank of India frequently issues alerts advising users to stay vigilant and refrain from clicking on suspicious links. Safeguarding our data is crucial, and this can be achieved by getting trusted, secure protection software. It is essential to maintain strong passwords and change them regularly. Users should be cautious not to fall into traps set by anonymous callers seeking to extract private information. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre should play a pivotal role in strengthening the cybersecurity system, making it virtually impossible for unscrupulous elements to obtain SIMs fraudulently.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Attacks on ships

Refer to ‘Red Sea crisis unlikely to see early end’; sea lanes are vital lifelines for trade and energy, and the basis of economic prosperity lies in the safety of these lifelines, which are currently imperilled due to the three-month-old bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces. India’s economy, and the world economy for that matter, will be severely impacted if the attacks by the Houthi rebels on merchant ships passing through the Red Sea continue to escalate or remain unabated. The only way to handle this situation is to convince Israel to cease the killing of innocent individuals in Gaza.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Futile exercise

Apropos of ‘Chana-poori mid-day meal eating into teaching time’; the recent directive issued to government and aided schools across Punjab, mandating the serving of hot pooris with black chana to students, is deemed by many as an unnecessary exercise. Teachers strongly resent these orders, saying that the preparation of this special meal consumes their precious teaching time, as many are required to assist the cooks. The decision appears to have been made without due consideration of its feasibility. Providing such food raises concerns about the students’ health. It nullifies our efforts to discourage them from consuming junk food, as we are now providing them with a deep-fried meal. The decision is not in the best interests of the students.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Adani issue

The Supreme Court is a crucial component of society, endowed with a high level of intellectual capacity. Not every political dispute should escalate to the apex court; instead, matters should first be referred to lower courts or alternative avenues. The SC’s rejection of the demand for a CBI or SIT inquiry into the Adani case is an appropriate decision. In times of elections, a more fitting platform is the people’s court, allowing contestants to present their issues. The Adani-Hindenburg row would be better addressed in the court of the people, akin to an open panchayat.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Revamp education system

‘PhD sabziwala’ exposes the inherent deficiencies in our education system. Holding a PhD in law from Punjabi University, Patiala, Sandeep Singh is now selling vegetables to make a living. While universities produce degree holders in various fields, there is a lack of systems to absorb them into the workforce, hindering their ability to become self-reliant. Even after 76 years of Independence, we have failed to establish a job-oriented academic system. Highly qualified individuals are forced into menial jobs for survival, unable to support the families that invested significantly in their studies. Drastic changes are imperative to overhaul our education system and make it job-oriented.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

