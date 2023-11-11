Stubble burning crisis

Refer to ‘Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check fires, say agri experts’; the menace of stubble burning has worsened in the last few years due to the shift from manual harvesting to mechanical harvesting using combine harvesters, which leave crop residue in the field. In manual harvesting, crop residue was used as fodder, and farmers could immediately plough their fields for the next crop. The uproar over stubble burning causing pollution has become a yearly phenomenon. Instead of comprehending the compulsion of farmers to burn the stubble, the government resorts to penalising them.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Mahua Moitra controversy

Apropos of ‘More trouble for Moitra’; it is certainly unbecoming of a Member of Parliament to misuse the country’s highest forum, meant for informed debates and the lawmaking process, for vested interests. Industrialist Darshan Hiranandani, in a signed affidavit, claimed that Mahua Moitra ‘made frequent demands, including expensive luxury items and logistical help for her holidays’. Such mala fide actions of parliamentarians dent the credibility of Parliament, and the public loses faith in the legislative functioning.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Bihar CM’s comment insensitive

Refer to ‘Gender insensitivity’; the way in which the Bihar CM has attempted to enlighten people on birth control is utterly despicable. Was he oblivious to the fact that women representatives were also present there? Such behaviour is unprecedented in the history of legal deliberations and proceedings within an esteemed body like the state Assembly. It causes every Indian citizen to hang his or her head in shame. What’s ironic is that this individual is projecting himself as a future Prime Minister. Any apology or attempt at atonement by politicians is often an afterthought and a mere firefighting exercise when things appear to be spiralling out of control to their detriment. If this man is genuinely regretful, he should consider bidding farewell to his political career.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Nitish embarrassed all

Apropos of ‘Gender insensitivity’, it was unbecoming of Nitish Kumar, an outstanding leader in Indian polity, to use obscene language to elaborate on how educated women have played a significant role in bringing down the fertility rate. This embarrassed women and the MLAs present in the Bihar Assembly. Realising the lewdness of his well-meaning views, he tendered an unqualified apology and withdrew his words. While he undoubtedly committed an act of social impropriety and indiscretion, his apology should assuage the offended sensibilities, and the matter should stand closed.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Maratha reservation

Refer to ‘Maratha or Kunbi — the quota conundrum’; it is astonishing to observe that the Maratha caste, one of the most powerful and resourceful communities, is pressing hard for a reserved category status. They are akin to the Jats of Punjab and Haryana and the Reddys of Andhra Pradesh, desiring to be included in the reserved category. I believe good sense should prevail, and the Marathas of Maharashtra must reconsider their demand, as it could create a wrong impression for other dominant castes seeking similar benefits.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Why theatre commands?

Refer to ‘Hurdles delaying formation of integrated theatre commands’; the theatre commands may have received government approval, but the IAF’s apprehensions that this may divide its already limited air assets should not be ignored. Were the forces disintegrated when we fought and won wars in 1965 and 1971? If and when theatre commands come up, the three services chiefs will reportedly have no operational role but only logistical and administrative functions. The commanders of the theatre commands, as in the case of the CDS, will perhaps always be from the Army. Are there no capable Air Marshals or Admirals? Keeping in view the IAF reservations and other aspects, there is a need to have a relook at the issue of theatre commands.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (RETD), Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning