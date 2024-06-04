 Take exit polls with a pinch of salt : The Tribune India

Take exit polls with a pinch of salt



Exit polls are just a rough estimate meant to gauge the mood of the voters during an election. These forecasts often stir controversy because many of the agencies conducting them are perceived to be biased. These surveys are influenced by the choice, phrasing and timing of the questions. Exit polls are not reliable. There is also a perception that most media houses in the country favour the ruling dispensation. The exit polls predicting an emphatic victory for the NDA must not be taken seriously, as anti-incumbency is prevalent in the country. Amid rising inflation and unemployment, the common man feels disillusioned with the ruling regime.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

ECI should ban exit polls

Apropos of ‘Exit polls’; these predictions give fresh talking points to parties and political commentators in the run-up to the counting of votes. But it is important to note that the forecasts are not always accurate. It is worth remembering that the exit polls had predicted an easy majority for the NDA in 2004, but it was the Congress and its allies that ultimately formed the government at the Centre. It is time for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to impose a ban on exit polls, which have no use, as these could be misleading. Nobody benefits from these polls other than TV channels and the pollsters.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

The fight over exit polls

With reference to ‘Exit polls’; all political parties carried out no-holds-barred campaigns, with their leaders occasionally hitting their rivals below the belt. But it is heartening to know that the long-drawn-out polls were conducted mostly in a peaceful manner. The ECI deserves kudos for the smooth conduct of the General Election, which is rightly dubbed the ‘festival of democracy’. From poll officials and candidates to the campaigners and voters who braved the heatwave sweeping many parts of the country, all played a key role in the success of the polls. As expected, the INDIA bloc is rejecting the exit polls — which cumulatively predict a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA — while the ruling regime is expressing confidence about retaining power.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Oppn bloc and its hollow rhetoric

It has become common for the Opposition in India to raise questions about the functioning of various institutions. Unable to match the blitz of the ruling dispensation, the INDI alliance has lost its moorings. The Opposition grouping, which is devoid of principles and driven by the sole goal of grabbing power at any cost, has ended up as a laughing stock. Instead of doing something for the welfare of people, all it offers is hollow rhetoric. A weak Opposition does not bode well for Indian democracy.

Sachin Kaushal, Patiala

Minimise risk of mishap

Apropos of ‘Tragic negligence’; sadly, those behind the wheel often don’t follow the norms. The harrowing car crash in Pune that killed two people and the bus mishap in Akhnoor were an outcome of negligence. It is high time that the authorities concerned took stringent action against those violating the traffic regulations. Further, it is imperative to make sure that no person breaking the law is shielded by the very people who are supposed to bring them to justice. Moreover, the condition of roads in Jammu and various other places across the country should be improved to minimise the risk of a mishap.

Parisha Khatri, Chandigarh

Pune crash boy’s kin complicit

With reference to the news report ‘Pune car crash: Minor’s parents conspired to swap sample, say police’; the Juvenile Justice Board failed to take a serious view of the accident that killed two young engineers as it involved a minor. But it is inexcusable that the grandfather and parents of the 17-year-old boy who fatally knocked down the two IT professionals with his car while driving under the influence conspired to save him. The boy’s grandfather coerced the family driver to take the blame for the mishap. The mother provided her blood sample so that it could be swapped with his, and he could be saved. And it was the boy’s father who allowed him to drive without a valid licence. They should all be held accountable.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

