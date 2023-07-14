 Take note of SC observations : The Tribune India

Take note of SC observations



Refer to ‘Extension row’; why did the government give a third extension to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra? Is there a dearth of officers who can take charge of the probe agency? Earlier, the Supreme Court had criticised the CBI by calling it a ‘caged parrot’ due to excessive political interference in its functioning. Now, the way ED is being abused, it would soon get a bad name. It is essential that the government should take note of the apex court’s observations and mend its ways. The Centre should send a strong message to the people that it is not using the CBI and ED for political gains. It is imperative that these agencies operate without political influence.

Bal Govind, Noida

Political tool

Apropos of ‘Extension row’; successive Central governments have used probe agencies to settle a score with Opposition leaders. According to the Supreme Court, Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s extension as ED chief is illegal. All cases being handled by the outgoing ED chief should be treated as null and void after a honest scrutiny under the supervision of a sitting HC or SC judge. It is important to ensure that the issues of corruption or economic fraud are not exploited for political gains during elections. Transparency, accountability and the rule of law should prevail in addressing such matters.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

Train fares slashed

The Railway Minister has taken a commendable step by reducing the fares of AC chair car and the executive class for trains, including Vande Bharat. This reduction, up to 25 per cent, will particularly benefit middle-class passengers. It is a positive move that aims to make train travel more affordable and accessible. However, it is crucial that safety measures are also prioritised alongside fare reduction. We hope the Railway Minister will continue to address safety issues and ensure a secure and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers.

K Mazhar, Hyderabad

Acknowledge Pak gesture

Refer to ‘Friendly Pak opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area’; notwithstanding the strained bilateral ties, India needs to gratefully acknowledge this gesture that helped avert major damage in the Malwa region. Pakistan and its people must realise that they have more in common with India than China. The mandarins in the MEA must initiate small steps through talks, trade and travel to achieve a breakthrough in relations with Pakistan. Even the biggest wars have ended on the negotiating table. The wrath of nature transcends man-made boundaries. Therefore, collaboration and cooperation are crucial to addressing environmental challenges effectively.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

PM’s UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France, followed by a trip to the UAE, to take forward cooperation with both countries in areas ranging from defence and security to energy. The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been ‘steadily strengthening’ and Modi’s visit will be an ‘opportunity’ to identify ways to take this forward in domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. The visit will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s presidency of COP28 and India’s presidency of G20, in which the UAE is a guest country.

TKR Noori, Hyderabad

Tomato prices

Tomato prices have hit the roof. Even many middle-class families cannot afford it. It seems that the Finance Minister, who once said that she didn’t eat ‘much onion or garlic’, doesn’t relish tomatoes too. The increase in prices has hit both consumers and farmers. Growers often face challenges in obtaining a fair price for their produce due to various factors, including the lack of scientific storage facilities and limited bargaining power in the market. It is the traders’ cartel that benefits from the situation. It is the responsibility of the government to purchase tomatoes at fair prices from farmers so that at least they can get relief.

Hassan Khan, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Supreme Court

