Team India on top of the world

India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup is a testament to the team’s resilience and determination. After a string of disappointments in previous tournaments, India has finally emerged victorious, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. The finale was a thrilling conclusion to a tournament that saw its fair share of ups and downs. From Virat Kohli’s triumphant return to form to Suryakumar Yadav’s spectacular catch, the match was filled with moments that will be etched in the memory of cricket fans forever. India’s win is not just a victory for the team; it is a reflection of the country’s love for the sport. As the team celebrates its well-deserved win, we can’t help but feel a sense of pride and joy.

Gaganpreet Singh, by mail

A game of uncertainties

Apropos of the editorial ‘Worthy championships’; cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. As the players prove their mettle on the field, millions of fans remain on edge until the last minute. There are highs, and there are lows. The India vs South Africa final was a grand spectacle, right from the beginning till the nail-biting end. The Indian team has buried the ghosts of its loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup held in November last year. Kudos to the players!

BM Singh, Amritsar

Tall claims washed away in rain

With reference to the editorial ‘Airport roof collapse’; all claims of world-class infrastructure made by the government have been washed away by the rain. It remains to be seen if any action will be taken against the officials who were in charge of the projects. An investigation is in order to determine if corruption is to blame for the lapses in the construction and maintenance of the airport building. The tragedy calls for the intervention of PM Narendra Modi. All the talk of zero tolerance to corruption will ring hollow if the culprits go unpunished.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Rein in anti-social elements

Refer to the report ‘Bajrangi booked for instigating mob in Faridabad’; it is a matter of grave concern that cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi — who had earlier been arrested for his role in escalating tensions during the Nuh riots — attempted to disturb harmony again. It points to the fact that he may be enjoying political patronage and that the law enforcement agencies did not deal with him stringently. The failure to rein in anti-social elements like him has adversely affected the law and order situation across the country. The rise in incidents of mob violence and lynching needs to be taken seriously. Ordinary, law-abiding citizens must not bear the brunt of lawlessness.

Sharanjit Singh, Chandigarh

Need an equivalent of Sec 377

Refer to the front-page lead story ‘IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws’; stringent punishment for heinous crimes is welcome. Under the new rules, those convicted of the rape of a minor girl or organised crime could receive the death penalty. However, since Section 377 of the IPC was struck down as unconstitutional in relation to sexual intercourse between consenting adults in 2018, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) lacks its equivalent. There should be a specific provision in the BNS to protect men, women and animals from unnatural offences.

Rani Dogra, Pathankot

SAD in throes of leadership crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been in decline ever since it parted ways with the BJP. Successive defeats have pushed it to the brink of collapse, sparking rebellion within the regional party of Punjab. Under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Akalis suffered a humiliating rout in the 2022 Assembly elections. Ten of the 13 party candidates lost their security deposit in the recent General Election. It shows that the party, which was in power in Punjab for two consecutive terms starting in 2007, has lost touch with the electorate. As SAD faces a leadership crisis, many of its supporters turn to other parties.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

