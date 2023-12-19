Technological threats

Refer to ‘AI declaration’; in a constantly evolving and dynamic world, it is imperative that we stand united in the fight against tech-savvy perpetrators. The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI. While everyone would like to make the most of platforms like Google AI, Microsoft Azure and OpenAI, one must comprehensively weigh all associated risks. Stringent regulatory controls are only possible when major countries unite in letter and spirit; nothing can happen in isolation.

Bal Govind, Noida

First secure livelihoods

Refer to ‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM’; Modi’s optimism about his re-election is not unfounded. The commitment to make India figure among the top three economies, along with the ambitious goals of achieving a $5 trillion or $10 trillion economy, should logically translate into proportionate job growth and secure livelihoods even for the lowest stratum of society. The fact that the government is providing free ration to 81 crore Indians reflects the glaring disparities in our economic growth.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Unbiased action needed

Refer to ‘Polluting distilleries’; distilleries, often owned by big industrial houses or politicians, have been involved in blatant transgressions; they have been releasing untreated toxic effluents into water bodies, posing a threat to human and aquatic life. Despite court orders, pollution control board advisories and penalties imposed by the National Green Tribunal, these powerful industrial houses have not been deterred. It is imperative that a combination of political will and business ethics be employed to halt this environmental pollution. Strict and unbiased action is essential to curb this hazardous approach and prevent further damage to the environment.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Deal with Canada firmly

Refer to ‘India must stand firm against Canada’; Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s public stance on Khalistani separatism and the breach of espionage code raise concerns. India should draw lessons from the UAE’s successful strategy of compelling Canada to address its legitimate concerns. India’s recent shift in public diplomacy, moving from blunt denial to addressing media reports with earnestness, is a positive step. Trudeau’s admission of escalating tensions with India due to media fear highlights weaknesses in his leadership. Nevertheless, until diplomatic ties are back on track, it is essential for India to keep all channels open for a dialogue with Canada.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Introduce evening courts

Refer to ‘21K judges struggle to clear 5 cr cases’; frequent adjournments on flimsy grounds and inordinate delays, often advantageous to lawyers, adversely impact helpless litigants. The judiciary, burdened and stressed, faces a serious concern regarding the insufficient number of judges for the dispensation of justice. A substantial backlog of pending cases, particularly in lower courts, exacerbates the issue. The efficiency and competence of judges in terms of case disposal are also lacking. The introduction of evening courts could be instrumental in clearing this backlog. The role of the courts in safeguarding the rights of the poor is not as prominent or effective as it should be. Urgent corrective measures are needed, involving better planning, management and the integration of information and communication technology into the judicial process.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Set up agro-processing complexes

Refer to ‘How farmers can add value to their produce’; the authors are correct in emphasising that to maximise the benefits of their farming, it is advantageous for farmers to sell their produce after processing and proper packing. Kinnow farmers in Hoshiarpur, Muktsar and Bathinda often sell their produce at Rs 5-8 per kg, which is much below the input cost. However, if they establish juice processing units to manufacture squash, ketchup, chutney, jams, etc., they have the potential to earn higher profits. The Punjab Government should consider establishing agro-processing complexes in kinnow-growing areas to enable farmers to fetch better prices for their produce.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Artificial Intelligence AI