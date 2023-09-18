 Television debates : The Tribune India

Television debates



Refer to ‘From news TV to views TV’ (Nous Indica); the boycott of 14 TV anchors by INDIA, a group of political parties, is shocking. This decision threatens the freedom of the press. Criticism is a part of journalism. Participation in TV debates is usually based on the willingness of individuals, including politicians, experts and commentators. They have the choice to accept or decline invitations to participate, just as viewers have the choice to watch a particular channel or not. There is no place for such a boycott in a democracy.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Democratise content on TV

Apropos of ‘From news TV to views TV’ (Nous Indica); in a democratic country like ours, the media, whether TV, print or online, plays a crucial role in upholding the right to freedom of speech, promoting diversity of viewpoints and providing space to both the ruling party and the Opposition. The writer rightly suggests that TV anchors ought to look beyond their ideological biases and prejudices. They should give maximum space to reasonable voices for the sake of social harmony and national unity. Efforts should be made to improve and democratise the content on news channels. A free and vibrant media is the lifeline of a democratic country.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Encourage constructive criticism

All ruling parties attempt to influence or control media outlets that they perceive as critical or oppositional (Nous Indica). The Opposition bloc has started its innings with a boycott of some TV anchors perceived to be ‘difficult’ by it. Next on its hit list may be reporters of newspapers. The freedom of the press is vital for a democracy. Having a ‘committed media’ is neither good nor desirable. In the olden days, kings used to have a critic in their durbar to pinpoint their shortcomings. We should encourage constructive criticism for professional growth and effective decision-making. The INDIA bloc must immediately withdraw its undemocratic decision of boycotting certain news anchors.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Review strategies

Refer to ‘Anantnag ambush’; it seems there are some loopholes in the standard operating procedures and the intelligence mechanism that must be reviewed. The terrorists may have accessed accurate information about the movement of the security forces and planned the attack. Those who provide shelter and operational logistics to terror outfits should be identified and isolated. It is essential to review and upgrade counter-infiltration, intelligence and counter-terrorism strategies. These strategies play a crucial role in preventing terror attacks, protecting citizens and ensuring the safety and stability of a country.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Ban criminals in politics

Refer to ‘Convicted lawmakers’; in India, the law is not the same for lawmakers and ordinary citizens. A common man cannot get a government job if he gets convicted and jailed, but there are legal provisions that allow individuals to contest elections after a certain period following their release from prison. It happens because the lawmakers craft laws that benefit them or their interests. The cases involving lawmakers remain pending in courts for years. The recent case of the sexual harassment of wrestlers is a good example; the tainted lawmaker was not arrested even after an agitation by Olympic medallists. Individuals convicted of serious offences should be permanently disqualified from contesting elections.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Engrossing middle

Apropos of ‘Punjabi from South India’; the writer has presented a very informative genesis of the Punjabi nomenclature of some residents of Tamil Nadu. It’s intriguing to know about the connection between Tiruvaiyaaru and Punjab. This connection highlights the diversity and interwoven cultural threads that exist across different regions of India. Such writings foster fraternity, conviviality and inter-connectedness in society, besides imparting gainful knowledge. Punjabiyat is spread across vast lands. Panjnad, located in Pakistan, holds geographical and cultural importance as it is the point where the five rivers of the Punjab region merge into a channel to form the Panjnad river.

Gurdev Singh brar, by mail

