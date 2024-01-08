 Temple politics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Temple politics



Refer to ‘The temple as a triumph over memory’ (Nous Indica); who is responsible for the emergence of the Hindutva movement, if not the political parties or leaders looking to garner votes by appeasing the minorities? The ruling BJP is making efforts to connect with Christians and even Muslims. While this outreach may be motivated by electoral considerations, it has the potential to foster harmony among communities. Some Opposition leaders are hesitant to accept the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram temple, seemingly due to the fear of losing Muslim votes. They accuse PM Modi of dividing the people, but wouldn’t they be doing the same if they decide not to attend the ceremony?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Efficacy of substitutes

India has a history of being inhabited by peace-loving people, not stemming from weakness but grounded in fundamental convictions regarding the paramount value of peace for all living beings (Nous Indica). It is the wisdom of India that finds expression in its innovative approach to the ‘efficacy of substitutes’ as a remedy for various issues, including war. Revivalism in India symbolises the unresolved issues that post-Independence leadership did not comprehensively tackle as they failed to appreciate the true value of the freedom gained on August 15, 1947. Had it been different, the Indian scenario would have been more progressive and forward-looking.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Fissures in INDIA disappointing

Apropos of ‘Rift within INDIA’; the conduct of two major constituents of the INDIA bloc is disappointing for those who are hoping for a change in leadership at the Centre. These parties appear oblivious to the challenges the Opposition faces. The BJP has risen from being almost a nonentity in the mid-1980s to become the premier political party over the past decade. Given the current circumstances, putting up even a semblance of a fight in the Lok Sabha elections would demand great effort.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Governor’s powers

Apropos of ‘Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice’; the Supreme Court has rightly upheld the provisions of the Constitution by affirming that the high court was correct in stating that the Governor could not dismiss the minister. According to Article 163 of the Constitution, there shall be a Council of Ministers with the CM as its head to aid and advise the Governor. While the Governor does have discretion in other matters, the dismissal of a minister without the CM’s recommendation is not within his/her purview. The Tamil Nadu Governor had later backtracked on the dismissal of the DMK minister.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Monitor shifts of truck drivers

Why are only truck drivers concerned about the hit-and-run provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita? It applies to all motor vehicles. This indicates that in view of the existing laws, these drivers intentionally drive negligently, knowing that there is no robust legislation for hit-and-run cases. Why aren’t cab/bus/auto drivers expressing similar concerns? All this can be attributed to the excessively long driving hours of truck drivers, who not only work for a meagre salary but also under pressure from transporters to reach their destination on time. The government should enact stringent laws to regulate the working hours of truck drivers.

Karambir Singh, Mohali

Surge in digital crime

Apropos of ‘Cybercrime surge’; of late, there has been a significant increase in cybercrimes in India. The rapid growth of the Internet has led to a global rise in digital crimes. Many scams involve the theft of identity, including the cloning of biometrics and exploiting of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. There is a pressing need to raise public awareness. Retired and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, often falling into the trap set by cybercriminals. Therefore, cybersecurity must be given top priority and there should be no fund crunch hindering the establishment of a secure ecosystem in cyberspace.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

2
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

3
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

4
Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

5
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

6
J & K

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

7
Himachal

Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

9
Business

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

10
Delhi

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

PM: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab

‘INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP’

INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Winged guests’ count declining at Punjab’s Harike wetland

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule

PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Rajya sabha polls:c Court allows jailed AAP leader to visit returning officer

2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria booked for breaking TV in Kapurthala jail

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated