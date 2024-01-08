Temple politics

Refer to ‘The temple as a triumph over memory’ (Nous Indica); who is responsible for the emergence of the Hindutva movement, if not the political parties or leaders looking to garner votes by appeasing the minorities? The ruling BJP is making efforts to connect with Christians and even Muslims. While this outreach may be motivated by electoral considerations, it has the potential to foster harmony among communities. Some Opposition leaders are hesitant to accept the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram temple, seemingly due to the fear of losing Muslim votes. They accuse PM Modi of dividing the people, but wouldn’t they be doing the same if they decide not to attend the ceremony?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Efficacy of substitutes

India has a history of being inhabited by peace-loving people, not stemming from weakness but grounded in fundamental convictions regarding the paramount value of peace for all living beings (Nous Indica). It is the wisdom of India that finds expression in its innovative approach to the ‘efficacy of substitutes’ as a remedy for various issues, including war. Revivalism in India symbolises the unresolved issues that post-Independence leadership did not comprehensively tackle as they failed to appreciate the true value of the freedom gained on August 15, 1947. Had it been different, the Indian scenario would have been more progressive and forward-looking.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Fissures in INDIA disappointing

Apropos of ‘Rift within INDIA’; the conduct of two major constituents of the INDIA bloc is disappointing for those who are hoping for a change in leadership at the Centre. These parties appear oblivious to the challenges the Opposition faces. The BJP has risen from being almost a nonentity in the mid-1980s to become the premier political party over the past decade. Given the current circumstances, putting up even a semblance of a fight in the Lok Sabha elections would demand great effort.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Governor’s powers

Apropos of ‘Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice’; the Supreme Court has rightly upheld the provisions of the Constitution by affirming that the high court was correct in stating that the Governor could not dismiss the minister. According to Article 163 of the Constitution, there shall be a Council of Ministers with the CM as its head to aid and advise the Governor. While the Governor does have discretion in other matters, the dismissal of a minister without the CM’s recommendation is not within his/her purview. The Tamil Nadu Governor had later backtracked on the dismissal of the DMK minister.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Monitor shifts of truck drivers

Why are only truck drivers concerned about the hit-and-run provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita? It applies to all motor vehicles. This indicates that in view of the existing laws, these drivers intentionally drive negligently, knowing that there is no robust legislation for hit-and-run cases. Why aren’t cab/bus/auto drivers expressing similar concerns? All this can be attributed to the excessively long driving hours of truck drivers, who not only work for a meagre salary but also under pressure from transporters to reach their destination on time. The government should enact stringent laws to regulate the working hours of truck drivers.

Karambir Singh, Mohali

Surge in digital crime

Apropos of ‘Cybercrime surge’; of late, there has been a significant increase in cybercrimes in India. The rapid growth of the Internet has led to a global rise in digital crimes. Many scams involve the theft of identity, including the cloning of biometrics and exploiting of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. There is a pressing need to raise public awareness. Retired and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, often falling into the trap set by cybercriminals. Therefore, cybersecurity must be given top priority and there should be no fund crunch hindering the establishment of a secure ecosystem in cyberspace.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

