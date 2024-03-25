The Kejriwal conundrum

Refer to ‘The devil is in the timing of ED action’ (Nous Indica); the writer is right to note that the timing of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is questionable. But in all fairness, he was given ample time and several summonses by the Enforcement Directorate, but he remained evasive. Around a year ago, his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the ED in this case. If Sisodia was wrongly arrested by the agency, why has he not got bail yet? The ED should expedite its investigation into the matter. The fact that Kejriwal plans to continue as the CM and run the government from jail is ridiculous. There is no doubt that, as the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal has transformed government schools and improved healthcare facilities. But offering freebies to garner votes is a sign of bad governance.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Making a martyr of the CM

Apropos of ‘The devil is in the timing of ED action’ (Nous Indica); the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will make a martyr out of him. The alleged targeting of Opposition leaders by the Centre can backfire as it can evoke sympathy for the politicians being victimised and coalesce a divided Opposition into a united bloc amid the threat of a crackdown by government agencies. PM Narendra Modi must understand that there can be no free and fair elections if his key political rivals are behind bars or the accounts of the principal Opposition party, the Congress, are frozen. The misuse of Central agencies raises questions about the BJP’s ability to win the elections for the third consecutive time.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Onus on ED to prove charges

With reference to ‘Kejriwal’s arrest’; once a champion of the anti-corruption movement, Arvind Kejriwal has now come to be known as a chief minister who got arrested in a money laundering case. But however serious and solid the case may be, the timing of his arrest is doubtful. It seems like the ED action was politically motivated. Going by Kejriwal’s non-compliance with repeated summonses issued to him by the ED in the recent past, it is clear that the Delhi CM is trying to get mileage out of being under the scanner of the probe agency. The real issue should not get lost in the heat of politics. The onus is on the ED to prove the case against Kejriwal.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

Beleaguered Congress

Apropos of ‘Congress crippled’; it is a matter of great pity that the Congress, which has ruled the country for decades, is facing many challenges. Its electoral performance has declined considerably in recent years. And now, just ahead of the General Election, its accounts have reportedly been frozen. It is obviously hitting the grand old party hard. A party cannot fight an election without sufficient money at its disposal. It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the ruling BJP and the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

The cost of human suffering

Refer to the news report ‘Russia, China veto US bid in UN for immediate Gaza truce’; the veto by Moscow and Beijing on the US-led UN resolution for a Gaza ceasefire is more than just a diplomatic setback. It is a failure of epic proportions. With innocent lives hanging in the balance, the veto shows a callous disregard for human suffering. As the international community clamours for peace, Russia and China hide behind political manoeuvres, ignoring the urgent need for a truce. Their actions speak volumes about their priorities — giving importance to their own interests over the humanitarian crisis. It is time for true leadership to emerge, one that prioritises humanity over politics.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Tap AI for safer commute

Apropos of the middle ‘Artificial intelligence is the road to take’; the writer has rightly highlighted the plight of commuters in this country. Roads everywhere are riddled with potholes. Reckless driving is also common these days. Potholes and many commuters’ blatant disregard for traffic rules often lead to road accidents. Since AI-powered algorithms can predict accidents, optimise traffic flow and facilitate efficient rerouting, the government must use the power of AI to ensure a safer and smoother commute for all in the country.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

