Time not ripe for UCC

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is essentially desirable in the interests of unity and integrity of India. But perhaps, this is not the right time to implement it. On the one hand, the government is trying to legislate uniform personal laws for the unification of India; but on the other, it is not taking any stand for Manipur, where the minority community is struggling for its rights. The situation there is worsening day by day. Thus, the Centre should rethink its UCC move and instead take an unambiguous stand on current issues.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Consult all stakeholders

Refer to ‘PM’s push for UCC’; Article 44 of the Constitution provides for a common code throughout India. However, the BJP's plan to implement the UCC and complete the Ram Mandir before the General Election betrays its intention to polarise voters. Hence, the common code should be implemented after consulting all stakeholders in tune with the spirit of Article 25, which guarantees the freedom of religion.

CS MANN, Una

Detailed discussions a must

Refer to the editorial ‘PM’s push for UCC’; our Constitution calls upon the State to implement UCC to uphold the principle of ‘one nation, one law’, irrespective of caste or religion. It also exhorts the government to ensure that people of all religions have the liberty to practise their religion freely. At a cursory glance, the two precepts seem contradictory. In such a scenario, implementing the UCC would entail walking a tightrope. While drafting it, only those practices of a religion need to be picked which are regressive and their abrogation is in the interests of society. The UCC needs detailed discussions among all sections of society so that no one from any religion feels wronged and social harmony is not compromised.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Poll-centric move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to implement the UCC across the country. Considering the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the government wants to capture votes on the basis of the UCC as it has no other poll plank. The UCC will be a problem for our country as well as the people of various religions living here. It is prudent to keep the UCC issue in abeyance in the national interest so that peace and tranquillity prevail throughout India.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

Unenviable rankings

Apropos of ‘Slip in rankings’; IITs are regarded as the top institutes in the country and their entrance exam is considered to be among the toughest in the world. If only one IIT features in the global top 150, and that too at the 149th place, it shows us the grim reality. The less said about other institutes the better. It is not for nothing that Indian Inc keeps complaining about the poor quality of our graduates and their unemployability. What is alarming is that Chinese universities are gaining in stature on the basis of their greater focus on research and innovation. It is not about whether a Rs 50,000-crore fund is enough for the National Research Foundation; it all boils down to judicious utilisation of that money.

Bal Govind, Noida

Tax deduction for Divyangjan

It is disappointing that tax deduction under Sections 80U and 80DD, which was available for Divyangjan under the old tax regime, has been discontinued under the new one. Efforts are being made by the government to bring Divyangjan into the mainstream, but a lot more needs to be done. Separate tax deduction for Divyangjan should be introduced under the new tax regime too so that they are able to save a part of their hard-earned money for a dignified future. This matter should be considered earnestly.

Nishant Gupta, Mansa

