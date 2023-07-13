 Time to introspect : The Tribune India

Time to introspect



Refer to ‘Suicide by students’; it is heart-wrenching to witness children or adolescents taking the extreme step. The notion that grown-ups are responsible for the well-being of the kids seems to be losing ground. Instead of writing them off for petty mistakes, let us help children discover their potential. Keeping the channels of communication open is crucial for youngsters to express themselves. Today, students, especially teenagers, are under humongous pressure. The need of the hour is to ease things for them.

Ankush Sharma, Panchkula

Worrisome trend

Apropos of ‘Suicide by students’; the pressure to meet high expectations can contribute to excessive stress and anxiety among students, potentially leading to serious consequences such as suicidal tendencies. When parents see or hear about exceptional accomplishments, such as high exam scores or prestigious job offers, it can create a desire to see their children achieve similar outcomes. Every student is unique, with his or her own strengths, interests and abilities. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another. Parents, teachers and mentors should foster an atmosphere where children feel safe to express their concerns.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Big loss to nation

Refer to ‘Foxconn pullback’; no matter what the government may say about the development, the exit of Foxconn from the semiconductor joint venture is a big blow to India’s ambition of becoming a global chip supplier. The shifting of the project from Maharashtra to Gujarat had caused acrimony between the two states. It now appears that both states had been fighting for no reason. Whatever may be the reasons for this exit, it is certainly a big loss to the nation. One wonders who will bear the preparatory costs of the project.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Threat to stop pension unfair

Refer to “Army’s ‘stop pension’ warning to veterans tarnishing force’s image on social media”; the Army has warned ex-servicemen of stern action, including stopping their pension, for their ‘perceived’ misconduct, and the letter has also been released to the media. Raising concerns about the welfare of military personnel, such as the proposal to discontinue disability pension, curtailment of canteen facilities or shortage of medicines at ex-servicemen clinics, can’t be considered ‘tarnishing the image of the Army’. The Army top brass seems to toe the government’s line. It wishes to punish the veterans for their constructive criticism. It is not right to doubt the integrity and patriotism of the veterans.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Promote critical thinking

Refer to ‘The spirit of the university under threat’; our universities and colleges are expected to promote critical, democratic and rational thinking. They must inculcate the feelings of true nationalism and patriotism in students and need not pander to religious obscurantism and ideological extremism. Some of our universities have played a commendable role since Independence in producing talented scientists, legal luminaries and economists of international repute. The highest seats of learning, our universities, ought to gracefully follow the message of Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of the National Anthem.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

AI news anchor

A TV news channel has launched the country’s first regional artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor named ‘Lisa’. This unique initiative is expected to have significant implications for job opportunities, potentially leading to job losses. Concerns surrounding AI anchors primarily revolve around the absence of the human connect and authenticity. Unlike human anchors, AI anchors lack the innate human touch and emotional intelligence. Solely relying on AI raises ethical questions due to biases and limitations in AI algorithms, which can result in misinformation and undermine trust in journalism. Rather than replacing human journalists, AI should be used to enhance their capabilities.

Vishal Mayur, Karnataka

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

3
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

4
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

5
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

6
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

7
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

8
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

9
Himachal

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

10
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder