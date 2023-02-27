Timely alert

‘Soros and desperation’ (Nous Indica) has rightly alerted us that ‘recent episodes raise suspicions of a coordinated assault on Modi and his government’. The assertive Centre under PM Modi has become a thorn in the flesh of foreign powers that are craftily manipulating regimes to suit their strategic and business interests. The year-long run-up to the General Election is a crucial time to refute narratives detrimental to the short-term and long-term interests of India and its people. The onus is on the political class and the media to thwart evil designs on India’s sovereignty.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Handling criticism

Apropos of ‘Soros and desperation’ (Nous Indica), what to talk of regime-change, even the popularity of the Modi government can’t be dented or undermined by baseless criticism. However, the government will have to learn to take genuine criticism in its stride, especially with regard to the controversy over the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Hindenburg report. The government’s retaliatory policy against dissenters or whistleblowers is its biggest negative point. Conducting raids against detractors to intimidate them into silence does not augur well for our democracy.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Act of sacrilege

With reference to ‘Ajnala mayhem’; Amritpal Singh’s supporters carried Guru Granth Sahib inside the police station; this was an act of sacrilege. The holy saroop should not be taken to such places for self-defence in the name of religion. This act hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. It is becoming a trend to hold protests in Punjab to promote vested interests. People have the democratic right to protest peacefully, but any threat of violence should be dealt with strongly.

Muskan Syal, Jalandhar

Playing with fire

The highly unprofessional approach of the Punjab Police in dealing with the gun-wielding crowd raising Khalistani slogans is evident. It is time for the state government to control the activities of Khalistani supporters with a steely resolve so that the bloody era the people of Punjab have witnessed in the past is not repeated. No one should be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment in the state. Anarchists arouse religious sentiments for their own interests, which the religious leaders must condemn firmly. Action should be taken against those who used the holy book for unethical purposes.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

At the receiving end

Reference to ‘The new depths’; Pawan Khera was deplaned by the Assam and Delhi police and arrested for joking about the PM’s name. In politics, the Opposition raises questions and jokes over the working of the Centre and the states. Arresting someone while he’s on his flight, or in his personal space is not the right thing to do. Many times in the past, politicians have said objectionable things about one another, and no strict action was taken. Is that how our democracy will now be? In Adani’s case, no such prompt action was taken, but when the Opposition questions it, leaders have to face consequences. Are there no rules for the Central government? The country would want to know why there is no accountability with regard to the Centre while the Opposition has to suffer such arrests and raids.

Jasbir Singh, Jalandhar

Another promise

Refer to ‘65,000 regular posts to be filled’; the Haryana CM has announced that his government will provide regular jobs to unemployed youths. As the Assembly elections are drawing near, they have started thinking about the welfare of people. When they have been in power for years, why was no initiative taken to remove unemployment and poverty? Before every election, multiple schemes are launched, foundation stones laid, several announcements made for opening schools, colleges, hospitals. Public memory is rather short. The upper class is not bothered and the lower class has no problem with either of them. The middle class tries to remain positive and hopes its time will come. Five years are enough if you want to bring in change, why fool people?

Saroj Banyal, Hamirpur

Governor’s role

It is unfortunate that the constitutional head and the elected head are at daggers drawn (‘Governor says won’t allow Punjab session’). A Governor is the nominal head of the state, while the real powers lie with the CM and his Council of Ministers. The former has to protect the spirit of the Constitution while the latter has to act within its framework. The Governor is duty-bound to act on the advice of the CM and his ministers and not on the directions of his political bosses. By refusing nod to convene the Budget session, he is jeopardising the functioning of the state government.

Faqir Singh, by mail

