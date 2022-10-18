 Treading with caution : The Tribune India

Treading with caution



Reference to ‘HP electoral battle’; aspirants of all parties have started lobbying for tickets. The parties are overcautious in the declaration of the list of candidates as they fear that those disgruntled may join the opposition. Few Congress leaders have already joined the BJP. Government employees and farmers can tilt the wave in any party’s favour. The BJP is banking on star leaders and the Congress on anti-incumbency. The Congress did win the bypolls.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Himachal elections

Apropos of ‘HP electoral battle’; the BJP seems to have somewhat recovered — at least in public perception — since its electoral drubbing in the byelections last year. The BJP’s poor hold on administration, confrontation with employees’ lobby and incumbency may come in the way of its ‘repeat mission’ ambition. Timely hand-holding by the Centre, the PM’s visit and a number of development schemes may make a difference. Riding high on Punjab success, the AAP is upbeat but the bubble may not survive the ground situation. It may have to wait for meaningful electoral presence. The state is poised for an interesting contest and no one can take the public for granted.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Going hungry

Refer to ‘Malnutrition challenge’; it is a matter of deep concern that India ranks 107 among 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Even Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are ahead of India. The report is reflective of the stark reality of the government not being able to feed its population. The fault lies not with the report, but with the government’s failure to address the unequal distribution of wealth. Given the better GDP, one wonders why people are going hungry.

CS MANN, UNA

Low on index

The Global Hunger Index is shameful for India. The government has been rejecting the hunger index reports. The index is a peer-reviewed annual report that endeavours to measure and track hunger at global, regional and country level. Certain government schemes might have helped ease the situation, but have fallen short of being adequate. Our food systems need to be re-designed for equity, sustainability and nutrition, which are not possible in a corporatised world.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Stubble burning fine

Refer to ‘India’s biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow’ and ‘Rs 1.52 lakh fine imposed on farmers burning stubble’; both news items are linked — stubble can be used as another raw material in the bio-energy plant. Stubble can get transformed from liability to asset as the farmers, instead of burning it, can sell it to the plant. The state government provides a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble, yet they continue to set it on fire. The fine of Rs 1.52 lakh covers a small fraction of the total burning cases in the state. Instead of giving incentive, the government can set up small-capacity decentralised plants catering to, say, 1,000 acres near agricultural lands so that transportation cost for stubble can be minimum. Fine is a small amount and cannot deter the farmers from burning stubble. The best way to avoid pollution is to use it.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Poor comparison

Comparison of Sisodia and Jain with Shaheed Bhagat Singh by AAP chief Kejriwal has no logic. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and all other freedom fighters had to face hard and cruel conditions under British rule, but these ministers are enjoying every comfort of life in Independent India.

SOHAN LAL GUPTA, PATIALA

Spurious milk

Apropos of ‘41% milk samples found substandard’; it is shocking that such a huge number of milk samples have been found substandard and unsafe for consumption. During the festival season, in view of the public demand, sweets of various kinds are prepared in huge quantities using milk products. To make a fast buck, manufacturers are using substandard and spurious material to prepare sweets. The biggest challenge to public health is posed by the use of adulterated milk, paneer and khoya. Often, these items are synthetic and thus harmful for humans. Even aluminium leaf is used instead of pure silver which is not good for health. Edible oil, too, is of poor quality. Unfortunately, most raids and checking campaigns are reduced to a mere formality during the festival season. Safeguarding public health is the primary duty of the government.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

2
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

6
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

7
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

8
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

9
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

10
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Jayalalithaa death: Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty'

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala