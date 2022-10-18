Treading with caution

Reference to ‘HP electoral battle’; aspirants of all parties have started lobbying for tickets. The parties are overcautious in the declaration of the list of candidates as they fear that those disgruntled may join the opposition. Few Congress leaders have already joined the BJP. Government employees and farmers can tilt the wave in any party’s favour. The BJP is banking on star leaders and the Congress on anti-incumbency. The Congress did win the bypolls.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Himachal elections

Apropos of ‘HP electoral battle’; the BJP seems to have somewhat recovered — at least in public perception — since its electoral drubbing in the byelections last year. The BJP’s poor hold on administration, confrontation with employees’ lobby and incumbency may come in the way of its ‘repeat mission’ ambition. Timely hand-holding by the Centre, the PM’s visit and a number of development schemes may make a difference. Riding high on Punjab success, the AAP is upbeat but the bubble may not survive the ground situation. It may have to wait for meaningful electoral presence. The state is poised for an interesting contest and no one can take the public for granted.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Going hungry

Refer to ‘Malnutrition challenge’; it is a matter of deep concern that India ranks 107 among 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Even Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are ahead of India. The report is reflective of the stark reality of the government not being able to feed its population. The fault lies not with the report, but with the government’s failure to address the unequal distribution of wealth. Given the better GDP, one wonders why people are going hungry.

CS MANN, UNA

Low on index

The Global Hunger Index is shameful for India. The government has been rejecting the hunger index reports. The index is a peer-reviewed annual report that endeavours to measure and track hunger at global, regional and country level. Certain government schemes might have helped ease the situation, but have fallen short of being adequate. Our food systems need to be re-designed for equity, sustainability and nutrition, which are not possible in a corporatised world.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Stubble burning fine

Refer to ‘India’s biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow’ and ‘Rs 1.52 lakh fine imposed on farmers burning stubble’; both news items are linked — stubble can be used as another raw material in the bio-energy plant. Stubble can get transformed from liability to asset as the farmers, instead of burning it, can sell it to the plant. The state government provides a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble, yet they continue to set it on fire. The fine of Rs 1.52 lakh covers a small fraction of the total burning cases in the state. Instead of giving incentive, the government can set up small-capacity decentralised plants catering to, say, 1,000 acres near agricultural lands so that transportation cost for stubble can be minimum. Fine is a small amount and cannot deter the farmers from burning stubble. The best way to avoid pollution is to use it.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Poor comparison

Comparison of Sisodia and Jain with Shaheed Bhagat Singh by AAP chief Kejriwal has no logic. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and all other freedom fighters had to face hard and cruel conditions under British rule, but these ministers are enjoying every comfort of life in Independent India.

SOHAN LAL GUPTA, PATIALA

Spurious milk

Apropos of ‘41% milk samples found substandard’; it is shocking that such a huge number of milk samples have been found substandard and unsafe for consumption. During the festival season, in view of the public demand, sweets of various kinds are prepared in huge quantities using milk products. To make a fast buck, manufacturers are using substandard and spurious material to prepare sweets. The biggest challenge to public health is posed by the use of adulterated milk, paneer and khoya. Often, these items are synthetic and thus harmful for humans. Even aluminium leaf is used instead of pure silver which is not good for health. Edible oil, too, is of poor quality. Unfortunately, most raids and checking campaigns are reduced to a mere formality during the festival season. Safeguarding public health is the primary duty of the government.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

