Trudeau’s allegations

Refer to ‘Govt junks Trudeau’s absurd allegations on terrorist’s killing’; three months after Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed, the Canadian PM is pointing a finger at India; it shows that he made the statement without concrete evidence. The falling popularity of his minority government seems to have rattled him. Nurturing and protecting individuals or groups involved in terrorism can have serious consequences, not only for the countries where these persons are based but also for the international community. Instead of supporting anti-social elements, the Canadian PM should cooperate with the international community to combat terrorism.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

India-Canada trade talks

The recent escalation of tensions between India and Canada has cast a shadow over trade talks, leaving both nations at risk of missing out on substantial economic gains. Canada’s pause on discussions regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement jeopardises the potential $6.5 billion boost in two-way trade and significant GDP growth. Besides, the thriving Indian student population in Canada, the Sikh community there and the remittances complicate the situation. As tensions rise, it’s essential for both nations to find a diplomatic solution that safeguards their economic interests and ensures peaceful relations.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

The dawn of women’s era

India has literally ushered in the era of women’s liberation and gender equality by tabling the much-awaited and contentious Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Undoubtedly, 33 per cent share in the Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies would give women ample confidence to take forward the legacy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It would not only strengthen their position in Parliament but also set them free to participate in matters concerning the nation. It must be hailed as an excellent step by the government to counter patriarchal dominance in our society. Through this legislation, we may see more women entering politics.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

33 per cent quota

Apropos of ‘33 per cent quota’; reserving 33 per cent of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures is a significant and laudable move aimed at promoting gender equality in politics. Women make up around 50 per cent of India’s population. However, there are only 15 per cent women in the Lower House. Several South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, have made strides in improving women’s representation in their parliaments. Unless women are involved in policymaking, issues concerning them would never get adequate attention.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Women’s Reservation Bill

After the massive build-up and secrecy behind the special session of Parliament, it was disappointing to find the Women’s Reservation Bill presented in the Lok Sabha, albeit with a different name — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. As 33 per cent reservation will be effective only after the Census and delimitation, was all this drama necessary? In recent times, it has been observed that all political parties are trying to woo women voters with all kinds of schemes and financial benefits. The mindset and attitudes of various stakeholders, including politicians, the public and society at large, can pose significant barriers to the enactment and effective implementation of such a Bill.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Deep state in India

Apropos of ‘The deep state and its varying contexts’; the deep state is not only in vogue in western countries but also in India. A known or unknown nexus between governments and big corporates poses significant challenges and potential threats in the context of elections and the procurement of military equipment. Political parties require funds to conduct poll campaigns. Wealthy individuals often make substantial contributions. Ultimately, it is the people of the country who suffer. Persons at the helm of affairs must dismantle this nexus.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

