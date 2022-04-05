True to Russia

Apropos of ‘India-Russia trade plan’ and ‘India puts itself first’; both write-ups applaud the vindication of India’s time-tested foreign policy based on the principles of India first and Panchsheel. The current Ukraine crisis is not the first to have tested India’s prudence and patience. Any development around the world is bound to impact us because of our geographical, political and economic location. India’s moral stance has always been an influential factor in other countries seeking our help. One fact that cannot be overlooked is that the US is a fair-weather friend whereas Russia is an all-weather friend, notwithstanding its proximity to China in some matters.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Don’t let guard down

With reference to ‘Maskless states’; despite the fact that the number of Covid positive patients after the third wave has considerably reduced in the country, the health authorities should keep a close watch on the situation. With international travel restored and people doing away with masks, the emergence of any new variant from other countries could be a cause of concern. Therefore, it may be too premature to do away with the wearing of masks and following the corona protocol, especially in crowded public places.

Ashwani Kumar Malhotra, by mail

Assess Covid risk

Apropos of ‘Maskless states’, despite the growing number of states that are removing Covid restrictions and mask mandates, we need to be conscious of the people and environment around us. It is our responsibility to protect other members of our community. So in spite of the new relaxations, we should consider our own individual risk as well as the risk to people around us. If the risk of transmission is high, or if the people around us are at high risk, the most appropriate thing would be to wear a mask and also adhere to the necessary Covid-appropriate protocol.

Prateek Sachdeva, Mohali

Inter-state conflicts

Now, Haryana has decided to convene a day-long special Assembly session to pass a resolution, staking its claim to Chandigarh, in response to Punjab Government’s resolution. Unfortunately, state governments rake up old unresolved issues to reignite emotions to suit their political interests. A committee of experts, acceptable to all stakeholders, should be set up to offer final and binding solutions to all pending inter-state conflicts. The common man is fed up with these problems which have been further complicated by political parties from time to time. Let us settle our internal conflicts to portray positive image of a new India.

RS Khurb, Panchkula

AAP losing focus

Announcements by the AAP during Punjab elections are not being implemented. Rather, it seems that far from addressing public grievances, it is focusing on the forthcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is in a hurry to win elections in all states by becoming the most powerful opponent of the BJP. The party must work for public welfare with full focus.

PUNEET MEHTA, PATIALA

Opposition forces

Refer to ‘DMK’s outreach revives hope for another front’; southern states have voiced their concern on the declining share of tax devolution from the Centre and also their anxiety regarding the delimitation exercise that will happen after 2026. This will reflect on the declining representation in the Lok Sabha due to better compliance with national population guidelines as they complied with national policy on population stabilisation. The outreach of DMK and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is a welcome development. Kejriwal of the AAP has also welcomed the conclave with the DMK and TMC. Leaders of regional parties like the TMC or NCP have been trying to form coalitions to challenge the BJP, but are frustrated with Congress’ sense of historic entitlement, despite its shrinking numbers. The Congress must reorient itself and debate about joining hands. India needs an effective and responsible Opposition.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

Same-sex marriage

Refer to ‘NCP’s Supriya Sule brings Bill to legalise same-sex marriage’; there is need to legalise such marriages and the introduction of the Bill is commendable. Legalising such marriages will be instrumental in destigmatising the community. Suggested amendments to the Special Marriage Act to provide married LGBTQ couples legal recognition and to replace the word husband and wife by spouse are also appreciable.

Guneet Kaur, Yamunanagar

