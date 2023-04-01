 Unanswered question : The Tribune India

Unanswered question



Refer to ‘High stakes for Punjab’; the people of North India want to know who facilitated the arrival of Amritpal Singh in Amritsar. There is speculation but no answer. Some suggest that the BJP planted him in Punjab to embarrass CM Bhagwant Mann. Others claim that it was a result of the deliberate complacency of the Mann government because of its soft corner for Khalistani activists as they have been funding the AAP’s election campaign. Also look at the strange sympathetic stand of the SGPC towards Amritpal and his accomplices. All opposition parties are silent on this issue. The Mann government gave in to the SGPC demand to release all detenues within 24 hours. All these events point towards a disturbing situation in Punjab. One can’t tell which way the wind will blow.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Punjab will be loser

Amritpal Singh continues to evade the security forces. Every now and then, a photo appears of his fleeing the forces or a video in the media, where he is urging the Sikh masses to congregate on Hola Mohalla. This cat-and-mouse game is difficult to comprehend. There appears to be more to it than is being shown in the public domain. The state and Central governments seem to be working on their own political goals. In this tug of war, Punjab will have to bear the consequences of this laxity.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Timely action

Apropos of ‘High stakes for Punjab’; the genesis of the social and political upheaval mushrooming alarmingly in recent times is religion and caste. These are being exploited as Indians succumb to these easily. We must learn from history. We are again pushing Punjab to the old dreaded times of militancy. A stitch in time saves nine. When Amritpal and his armed brigade showed strength at Ajnala, it was the right time to nab him. The government’s action would have been justified as the Khalistani activists were carrying the sacred Granth, an act that was also condemned by Sikh religious bodies.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Vitiated polity

From time to time, the Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the growing menace of hate-mongering and slammed the media and the government for their failure to nail the alleged perpetrators (‘Curbing hate speech’). Despite its directions, the state authorities have not set up a proactive institutional mechanism. Leaders frequently weaponise public discourse for political gains. But the prevailing ambiguity in the definition of hate speech and complicity of politics make conviction difficult. As the Constitution calls for the development of scientific temper and humanism, the court, in its fresh crackdown on hate speech, has again emphasised the need to segregate religion from politics. The four pillars of democracy should join hands to restore integrity, morality and ethics in our vitiated polity.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Politics and religion

Apropos of ‘Curbing hate speech’; the court has rightly warned political parties to stop mixing politics with religion. Religion is not a part of politics but political parties have been a part of religious organisations. Voters are wooed in consultation with religious heads. Polarisation has been done on the bases of religion, caste and derawad. Hatemongers from parties in power are not punished even when their hate speech leads to riots. The Election Commission must make amendments to the Representation of the People Act to check hate speech. Secularism cannot be hijacked by spewing venom to increase vote share.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Need people of integrity

The curbing of hate speech is not possible until we have an independent Election Commission, a free and fair law and order machinery and an expedient judiciary. Certain media outlets misuse their freedom to express and run religious propaganda. People of critical minds and probity, not lumpen elements or ruthless rulers, should be at the helm of affairs.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Human interference

Refer to ‘Shrinking glaciers’; the formation of a dedicated hazard and research institute is a welcome recommendation. Collection of data and its analysis to stop fast-receding glaciers is crucial. But human interference like mass destruction of forests, large-scale use of fossil fuels for energy needs and construction of large dams on rivers are largely responsible for the decreasing glacial lines. Switching to green energy sources and decreasing dependency on machines emitting greenhouse gases will decrease the spectre of global warming. Integrated approach of ministries to provide real-time data will help in fighting the threat of shrinking glaciers.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands