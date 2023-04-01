Unanswered question

Refer to ‘High stakes for Punjab’; the people of North India want to know who facilitated the arrival of Amritpal Singh in Amritsar. There is speculation but no answer. Some suggest that the BJP planted him in Punjab to embarrass CM Bhagwant Mann. Others claim that it was a result of the deliberate complacency of the Mann government because of its soft corner for Khalistani activists as they have been funding the AAP’s election campaign. Also look at the strange sympathetic stand of the SGPC towards Amritpal and his accomplices. All opposition parties are silent on this issue. The Mann government gave in to the SGPC demand to release all detenues within 24 hours. All these events point towards a disturbing situation in Punjab. One can’t tell which way the wind will blow.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Punjab will be loser

Amritpal Singh continues to evade the security forces. Every now and then, a photo appears of his fleeing the forces or a video in the media, where he is urging the Sikh masses to congregate on Hola Mohalla. This cat-and-mouse game is difficult to comprehend. There appears to be more to it than is being shown in the public domain. The state and Central governments seem to be working on their own political goals. In this tug of war, Punjab will have to bear the consequences of this laxity.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Timely action

Apropos of ‘High stakes for Punjab’; the genesis of the social and political upheaval mushrooming alarmingly in recent times is religion and caste. These are being exploited as Indians succumb to these easily. We must learn from history. We are again pushing Punjab to the old dreaded times of militancy. A stitch in time saves nine. When Amritpal and his armed brigade showed strength at Ajnala, it was the right time to nab him. The government’s action would have been justified as the Khalistani activists were carrying the sacred Granth, an act that was also condemned by Sikh religious bodies.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Vitiated polity

From time to time, the Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the growing menace of hate-mongering and slammed the media and the government for their failure to nail the alleged perpetrators (‘Curbing hate speech’). Despite its directions, the state authorities have not set up a proactive institutional mechanism. Leaders frequently weaponise public discourse for political gains. But the prevailing ambiguity in the definition of hate speech and complicity of politics make conviction difficult. As the Constitution calls for the development of scientific temper and humanism, the court, in its fresh crackdown on hate speech, has again emphasised the need to segregate religion from politics. The four pillars of democracy should join hands to restore integrity, morality and ethics in our vitiated polity.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Politics and religion

Apropos of ‘Curbing hate speech’; the court has rightly warned political parties to stop mixing politics with religion. Religion is not a part of politics but political parties have been a part of religious organisations. Voters are wooed in consultation with religious heads. Polarisation has been done on the bases of religion, caste and derawad. Hatemongers from parties in power are not punished even when their hate speech leads to riots. The Election Commission must make amendments to the Representation of the People Act to check hate speech. Secularism cannot be hijacked by spewing venom to increase vote share.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Need people of integrity

The curbing of hate speech is not possible until we have an independent Election Commission, a free and fair law and order machinery and an expedient judiciary. Certain media outlets misuse their freedom to express and run religious propaganda. People of critical minds and probity, not lumpen elements or ruthless rulers, should be at the helm of affairs.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Human interference

Refer to ‘Shrinking glaciers’; the formation of a dedicated hazard and research institute is a welcome recommendation. Collection of data and its analysis to stop fast-receding glaciers is crucial. But human interference like mass destruction of forests, large-scale use of fossil fuels for energy needs and construction of large dams on rivers are largely responsible for the decreasing glacial lines. Switching to green energy sources and decreasing dependency on machines emitting greenhouse gases will decrease the spectre of global warming. Integrated approach of ministries to provide real-time data will help in fighting the threat of shrinking glaciers.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

