 Unethical tool : The Tribune India

Unethical tool

In reference to ‘CBI overreach’, Central agencies like the CBI, NIA and ED work under the control of the government. Their heads are appointed selectively, as claimed by the Opposition. If the government uses them to gag the media and opposition parties, it might set a wrong tradition and prove to be Frankenstein. Deliberate tactics and unethical tools are being used to achieve certain objectives, which should be avoided. If any of the four pillars of democracy is weakened, democracy will lose its true spirit.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

On death row

Refer to ‘Death penalty’; in India, death row prisoners are executed for ‘rarest of rare’ crimes like Delhi’s Nirbhaya gangrape, even though trial courts hand out many more death penalties. The Supreme Court’s decision to entrust to a Constitution Bench the job of evolving a uniform norm for hearing arguments on the finality of death penalty is a welcome intervention. With the Criminal Procedure Code not detailed on sentence hearing, the SC guidance will help trial court judges. But the apex court must ensure that its guidelines are not ignored by the trial courts. For example, despite the SC reading down sedition decades ago, many lower courts refused to grant bail to the accused, even if the charges were absurd.

SK Panesar, by mail

Cyber safety

The recent incident of a leaked MMS video at Chandigarh University has again brought us face to face with the challenges of living in the cyber world. With cameras that can be hidden in the head of a screw, privacy is becoming a big challenge, especially in public toilets, changing rooms, hostels, PG accommodations, hotel rooms, etc. There are websites that are ready to buy such photos and videos. Being aware and cautious can reduce these incidents. Before using public utilities, it is important to check that the place is secure and look around for any hidden devices. At societal level, there should be a third-party audit of such utilities to ensure compliance to safety. A beginning should be made in this direction.

Parveen K Bangotra, by mail

In guise of religion

Refer to ‘Bilkis and Joseph’; Indian forces can win battles against dreaded enemies, but the masses have been losing street battles against criminals committing crimes in the guise of religion. Religion is not a problem, but criminality in the name of religion has been a burning issue which can only be resolved with an iron hand. Justice must be delivered and law of the land must prevail to build faith among people.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Congress yatra

Whatever cynics say, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an audacious political-ideological initiative that has elicited a huge response from intellectuals, civil society groups and the common people (‘It’s more than a walk’). Despite Congress claims to the contrary, this campaign is aimed at brightening the party’s electoral prospects. The beleaguered party attempts to raise national consciousness about the core issues of economy, social and religious polarisation, political centralisation and increasing authoritarianism of the ruling dispensation. Also, the party hopes to shrug off its baggage of anti-democratic and dynastic credentials, regain public trust and boost its image. How successfully the party takes on the might of the BJP at the national level in 2024, only time will tell.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Legalised bribes

Come elections, politicians dole out freebies and impractical promises to enrich their votebank. The AAP has been at the forefront of this trend. After Punjab, the next in line are Himachal Pradesh, with a debt of around Rs 63,000 crore, and Gujarat, which, according to CAG, has to repay Rs 1.87 lakh crore by 2028 to bear the extra burden of freebies being generously disbursed by the so-called custodians to the common public. It is nothing but ‘legalised’ bribe. This dangerous trend of influencing results by blatantly misusing public funds can be stopped only if prospective leaders are directed to pay for the freebies from their own accounts, and not from the exchequer.

Upant Sharma, Panchkula

‘Colonial baggage’

Apropos of ‘Army to shed colonial baggage...’, the Army has proved its might in many post-Independence wars and skirmishes in spite of the so-called colonial baggage. More than anything else, a soldier fights for ‘Naam, Namak and Nishan’. Doing away with unit names and regiment-specific accoutrements like lanyard, etc., shall amount to removing ‘Naam’ and ‘Nishan’, which have been a great motivational factor, both during peace and war. Views of veterans and detailed discussions on the subject are a must before taking any final decision on the matter.

Lt Col Harbinder Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season