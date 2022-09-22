Unethical tool

In reference to ‘CBI overreach’, Central agencies like the CBI, NIA and ED work under the control of the government. Their heads are appointed selectively, as claimed by the Opposition. If the government uses them to gag the media and opposition parties, it might set a wrong tradition and prove to be Frankenstein. Deliberate tactics and unethical tools are being used to achieve certain objectives, which should be avoided. If any of the four pillars of democracy is weakened, democracy will lose its true spirit.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

On death row

Refer to ‘Death penalty’; in India, death row prisoners are executed for ‘rarest of rare’ crimes like Delhi’s Nirbhaya gangrape, even though trial courts hand out many more death penalties. The Supreme Court’s decision to entrust to a Constitution Bench the job of evolving a uniform norm for hearing arguments on the finality of death penalty is a welcome intervention. With the Criminal Procedure Code not detailed on sentence hearing, the SC guidance will help trial court judges. But the apex court must ensure that its guidelines are not ignored by the trial courts. For example, despite the SC reading down sedition decades ago, many lower courts refused to grant bail to the accused, even if the charges were absurd.

SK Panesar, by mail

Cyber safety

The recent incident of a leaked MMS video at Chandigarh University has again brought us face to face with the challenges of living in the cyber world. With cameras that can be hidden in the head of a screw, privacy is becoming a big challenge, especially in public toilets, changing rooms, hostels, PG accommodations, hotel rooms, etc. There are websites that are ready to buy such photos and videos. Being aware and cautious can reduce these incidents. Before using public utilities, it is important to check that the place is secure and look around for any hidden devices. At societal level, there should be a third-party audit of such utilities to ensure compliance to safety. A beginning should be made in this direction.

Parveen K Bangotra, by mail

In guise of religion

Refer to ‘Bilkis and Joseph’; Indian forces can win battles against dreaded enemies, but the masses have been losing street battles against criminals committing crimes in the guise of religion. Religion is not a problem, but criminality in the name of religion has been a burning issue which can only be resolved with an iron hand. Justice must be delivered and law of the land must prevail to build faith among people.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Congress yatra

Whatever cynics say, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an audacious political-ideological initiative that has elicited a huge response from intellectuals, civil society groups and the common people (‘It’s more than a walk’). Despite Congress claims to the contrary, this campaign is aimed at brightening the party’s electoral prospects. The beleaguered party attempts to raise national consciousness about the core issues of economy, social and religious polarisation, political centralisation and increasing authoritarianism of the ruling dispensation. Also, the party hopes to shrug off its baggage of anti-democratic and dynastic credentials, regain public trust and boost its image. How successfully the party takes on the might of the BJP at the national level in 2024, only time will tell.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Legalised bribes

Come elections, politicians dole out freebies and impractical promises to enrich their votebank. The AAP has been at the forefront of this trend. After Punjab, the next in line are Himachal Pradesh, with a debt of around Rs 63,000 crore, and Gujarat, which, according to CAG, has to repay Rs 1.87 lakh crore by 2028 to bear the extra burden of freebies being generously disbursed by the so-called custodians to the common public. It is nothing but ‘legalised’ bribe. This dangerous trend of influencing results by blatantly misusing public funds can be stopped only if prospective leaders are directed to pay for the freebies from their own accounts, and not from the exchequer.

Upant Sharma, Panchkula

‘Colonial baggage’

Apropos of ‘Army to shed colonial baggage...’, the Army has proved its might in many post-Independence wars and skirmishes in spite of the so-called colonial baggage. More than anything else, a soldier fights for ‘Naam, Namak and Nishan’. Doing away with unit names and regiment-specific accoutrements like lanyard, etc., shall amount to removing ‘Naam’ and ‘Nishan’, which have been a great motivational factor, both during peace and war. Views of veterans and detailed discussions on the subject are a must before taking any final decision on the matter.

Lt Col Harbinder Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com