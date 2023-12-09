UN’s failure

Refer to ‘Gaza ceasefire’; the failure of the UN Security Council in addressing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars has raised serious concerns about its effectiveness. The killing of civilians in military action is unjustifiable. While countries have the right to safeguard their sovereignty, indiscriminate bombardment resulting in the death of children and women cannot be justified in the pursuit of terrorists. The heinous attack by Hamas on Israel deserves condemnation. However, the murder of civilians, instead of targeted efforts against terrorists, is unacceptable. Similarly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is indefensible.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

School horror again

Apropos of ‘Kaithal principal touched girl students, was foul-mouthed’; it is a matter of grave concern that Haryana has recently been in the headlines due to a rise in cases of molestation involving girl students from government schools at the hands of their principals. Previously, the principal of a school in Jind was dismissed for his involvement in the molestation and sexual harassment of over 100 girls. While the legal process will unfold, it is surprising that both individuals had a history of controversial allegations during previous postings, and yet they were considered suitable for similar roles again. This raises reasonable suspicion that they may have connections with political figures.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Cong must be accommodative

Refer to ‘BJP on a roll, Oppn needs to regroup’; the INDIA bloc has met thrice and was expected to meet before the current winter session of Parliament. However, due to the absence of Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, the meeting had to be postponed to the third week of December. This gathering holds importance as the Congress must set aside its ego and allow other parties to play a substantial role. It needs to accommodate other regional parties, as only a united Opposition can challenge the BJP. While the Congress remains a critical component of INDIA, it cannot be the fulcrum.

Bal Govind, Noida

A towering personality

Refer to ‘India needs to uphold Parkash Singh Badal’s legacy’; we often appreciate the true worth of a person only after his or her demise. Badal was such a towering personality in this region that his absence is keenly felt by all those who want Punjab to prosper. This sentiment is especially profound for the Shiromani Akali Dal, resembling a ship without an anchor, left adrift in the sea of politics today. Badal was unwavering in his simple convictions, shaped by his deep understanding of Punjabi culture and its rich heritage.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Will enhance employability

The Punjab Government’s initiative to introduce skill training schemes in the state is commendable as it will enhance the employability of the youth in the region. The scheme proposes the launch of short-term practical training courses designed to equip academically qualified candidates with the necessary hands-on skills required for an effective performance in various industries. Students from vulnerable sections of society, who may face financial constraints in pursuing expensive training programmes, stand to gain significantly from this scheme.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Global bond index

The upcoming inclusion in the global bond index will undoubtedly raise awareness among local investors about the untapped bond market, providing a plethora of investment opportunities. The inflow of foreign money definitely helps a country’s economy to grow but it comes at a cost. The government and central bank come under a lot of scrutiny, requiring them to work in tandem to balance growth and potential inflation. While riding the wave of growth is relatively easy, the actual challenge lies in managing the downturn when inflation and the potential for the depreciation of the local currency increase.

Himanshu Chopra, Chandigarh

